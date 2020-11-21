Treat your pup with 50% off your first month’s BarkBox subscription, today only at Amazon

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, BarkBox via Amazon is offering the first month of its monthly subscription service for $17.50 Prime shipped. For comparison, every subsequential month will cost you $35 should you not cancel. This monthly box is perfect for dog owners with puppers ranging from 20- to 50-pounds. It includes chew toys, treats, dental chews, and much more, ensuring your furry friend always has something to munch on. Rated 4.3/5 stars.

If you’re not a fan of subscription, just pick up this 40-ounce package of Milk-Bone MaroSnacks Dog Treats. These are made with real bone marrow and calcium for your dogs health, and they’re even produced in the USA at Milk-Bone’s Buffalo, New York plant. Coming in at $7.50 on Amazon, this is a great way to give your pup a treat every now and then.

However, opting for a 5-pack of chew toys and ropes is a great way to tire out your energetic pupper. It has multiple sizes and shapes making it super simple for your furry friend to grab onto one end while you tug on the other. For just $10 at Amazon, this is a must-have for any dog owner.

More about BarkBox:

NEW DOG TOYS & TREATS EVERY MONTH: Surprise your pooch with a subscription box worth $45 every month! Each month has a fun new theme and a unique (never repeated!) box for you and your dog to drool over.

HIGH QUALITY, GREAT VALUE: The BarkBox Subscription Dog Box comes packed with 2 unique dog toys, 2 bags of fresh healthy dog treats, and 1 yummy dog dental chew. Each monthly box has different types of treats & toys curated to your dog!

PERFECT FOR YOUR PUP: BarkBox has allergy-friendly options plus always-changing play styles and materials designed for YOUR dog and their preferences. Choose the Medium Dogs box for dogs that weigh around 20-50 lbs.

TONS OF TOYS: If your dog loves to trash, tug or tear – we’ve got em’ covered. The BarkBox dog toy basket is full of spiky ball toys, squeaky dog toys, dog toy rope, puppy toys, dog toy for aggressive chewers, interactive dog toys & dog chew toys.

