Black Friday pricing on Nintendo’s Switch Online Family membership from $19 (Reg. $35)

Target’s early Black Friday pricing on Nintendo Switch Online Family memberships is now live at $19.99 with email delivery. Or $18.99 for RedCard holders. Regularly $35, this is among the best prices we have tracked on Nintendo’s online family plan. It looks very much like Amazon will match this price at any time now, although it is hard to say for sure. Along with access to online play on Nintendo Switch, it also provides access to the growing lineup of NES and SNES titles for the whole family. This discounted $20 purchase will cover you and up to seven other family members for an entire year. Rated 4+ stars. More details below.

This is one of the best prices we have seen advertised for Nintendo Switch Online memberships, so be sure to jump in if you’re interested. Nintendo just brought Donkey Kong Country 2 to Switch Online with 3 other SNES games, which now sit alongside about 50+ other absolute classics.

You can also score an extra 3-months as part of this year’s Nintendo Black Friday console deal which is also now live from $285. Then dive into all of the now available Black Friday first-party game deals right here including Luigi’s Mansion 3, Super Mario Maker 2, Splatoon 2, Legend of Zelda Link’s Awakening, and many.

More on Nintendo Switch Online:

Online Play – Battle it out or cooperate with players online in compatible games like Pokémon Sword and Pokémon Shield, Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, and Super Smash Bros. Ultimate. Invite friends to your in-game island or visit theirs in Animal Crossing: New Horizons! NES and Super NES – Nintendo Switch Online – Enjoy a curated library of 70+ classic Super NES and NES games. You can compete (or cooperate) online with friends, share your screen, or virtually pass the controller, depending on the game. With the Nintendo Switch Online smartphone app, you can also voice chat during your play sessions.

