Save up to $150 on Arcade1Up cabinets: Space Invaders, Star Wars, more from $100

Walmart is currently offering the Arcade1Up Space Invaders Countercade for $99.96 shipped. Having originally sold for $200, it has been selling for $160 at Best Buy lately with today’s offer saving you 38% and matching the second-best we’ve seen to date. Bringing all of the old school action of an arcade cabinet to a smaller form-factor, this Countercade is a great gift idea for the retro gaming fan on your list, or even for yourself. It packs an 8-inch display, full-sized arcade controls, and all of the vintage artwork you’d expect. Rated 4.8/5 stars. Head below for a look at the other Arcade1Up cabinets on sale.

Also on sale today, we’re seeing a selection of additional Arcade1Up machine discounts. With both the same Countercades as above and even some larger 3/4th-scale form-factors on sale for the game room, there’s something for all retro gaming fans here.

If none of these options are quite the right piece of arcade action, it’s worth checking into some of the latest additions to the Arcade1Up lineup. Earlier this month saw the launch of its new OutRun racing cabinet, which has been joined by recent additions of Golden Axe and even Big Buck Hunter.

Arcade1Up Countercade features:

Step right up to the counter and play away. Arcade1Up’s next generation of countercades is here in a new form factor. Take it right out of the box, plug it in, and start gobbling up pellets. Perfect for home bars, offices, dorm rooms, or anywhere else you’d want to squeeze in some retro gaming, Arcade1Up’s countercades are compact in size, but always an enormous amount of fun.

