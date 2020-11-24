All of today’s best Mac and iOS app deals are now up for the taking. Loads of Black Friday offers are already live including the Parallels Black Friday price drops, Affinity Photo and Designer, and this year’s 9to5Mac BundleHunt sale with nearly 50 top Mac apps from $1. But for now it’s time for today’s best deals from Apple’s digital storefronts. Highlights include titles like The Almost Gone, NBA 2K20, Darkest Dungeon: Tablet Edition, Hydra, RAW Power, some music production suites, and more. Hit the fold for a closer look at all of today’s best Mac and iOS app deals.

Best iOS App Deals:

iOS Universal: VR Roller Coaster Adventures: FREE (Reg. $7)

iOS Universal: Memos-Voice: FREE (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Video LUT: FREE (Reg. $6)

iOS Universal: The Almost Gone: $1 (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: Elastic Drums: $5 (Reg. $10)

iOS Universal: NBA 2K20: $2 (Reg. $6)

iOS Universal: Darkest Dungeon: Tablet Edition: $1 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Hydra › Amazing Photography: $2 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: RAW Power: $8 (Reg. $10)

iOS Universal: AudioKit Digital D1 Synth: $4 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: AudioKit FM Player 2: DX Synth: $1 (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Object Removal Pro: $2 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Mononoke: $5 (Reg. $9)

iOS Universal: Money Pro: Personal Finance: $1 (Reg. $5)

Mac: RAW Power: $30 (Reg. $40)

More iOS Apps Still Alive:

***Act fast on these deals from our previous roundup as they are jumping back up in price at any time.

iOS Universal: Peppa Pig: Sports Day: FREE (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Sleep Sounds: relaxing sounds: FREE (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Ruler – tape measure length: FREE (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Logo, Card & Design Creator: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Paprika Recipe Manager 3: $3 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Swapperoo: $1 (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Quell Zen+: $1 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Doom & Destiny Advanced: $1 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Baldur’s Gate: $5 (Reg. $10)

iOS Universal: Cubasis 3: $24 (Reg. $50)

iOS Universal: Mars Information: $3 (Reg. $6)

iPad: Affinity Photo: $14 (Reg. $20)

iPhone: Affinity Designer: $14 (Reg. $20)

Mac: Affinity Designer: $35 (Reg. $50)

Mac: iStat Menus: $5 (Reg. $10)

More on The Almost Gone:

Poised between life and death, isolated and alone, you must unravel the poignant truths that led to your fate. Dig beneath the beautifully rendered façades and interiors of an ordinary suburban lifestyle to discover a contemporary tale crafted by an award-winning author. Piece together this compelling story by revealing objects and memories, and decipher these clues to reveal more of the story and its secrets. From your own home to eerily deserted streets, beautiful apartment blocks to abandoned hospitals, you must search forensically for clues and the path forwards.

