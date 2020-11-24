Black Friday game deals: Cuphead, Mario Bros. U, Xenoblade, Resident Evil, more

As part of today’s Black Friday game deals, we are now tracking some notable deals on the stellar Cuphead. Amazon is offering digital Nintendo Switch copies for $14.99, matching the eShop price drop, while Xbox One and PS4 gamers can also now score it for the same price for Black Friday. The brilliant, hand-drawn run n’ gun platformer features gorgeous 1930’s-style visuals, epic boss battles, watercolour backgrounds, and fantastic jazz recordings. Deals on this one don’t come around all that often, so jump in now while you can. But just about all of the best Black Friday game deals are already live down below including Super Mario Bros. U: Deluxe, Xenoblade Chronicles 2, NBA 2K21, Just Dance 2021, Marvel’s Avengers, Crash Bandicoot 4, BioShock: The Collection, Watch Dogs Legion, Assassin’s Creed III: Remastered, and much more.
Digital Sales and More:
- Nintendo Black Friday game deals now live!
- PlayStation Black Friday game sale live!
- Xbox Black Friday game sale now live!
- PlayStation Plus and PS Now from $20 (Reg. up to $60)
- Xbox Game Pass Ultimate 3-months from $23 (Reg. $45)
- Xbox Series X: Unboxing ‘world’s most powerful console’
- PlayStation 5: Unboxing and first impressions
Black Friday game deals:
- Super Mario Bros. U: Deluxe $35 (Reg. $60)
- Xenoblade Chronicles 2 $40 (Reg. $60)
- Assassin’s Creed III: Remastered $20 (Reg. $40)
- Just Dance 2021 $30 (Reg. $50)
- Golf Story Switch $7.50 (Reg. $15)
- FIFA 21 Xbox One/Series X/S $28 (Reg. $60)
- Marvel’s Avengers $27 (Reg. $60)
- Marvel’s Avengers: Earth’s Mightiest Edition $100 (Reg. $200)
- Crash Bandicoot 4: It’s About Time $40 (Reg. $60)
- BioShock: The Collection Switch $20 (Reg. $50)
- NBA 2K21 $28 (Reg. $60)
- PGA Tour 2K21 $28 (Reg. $60)
- NHL 21 $28 (Reg. $60)
- Last of Us Part II $30 (Reg. $60)
- Ghost of Tsushima $40 (Reg. $60)
- Need For Speed: Heat $15 (Reg. $30)
- Need for Speed: Heat Deluxe $21 (Reg. $70)
- Watch Dogs Legion $30 (Reg. $60)
- Mafia Definitive Edition $30 (Reg. $40)
- Grand Theft Auto V $13 (Reg. $30)
- Need for Speed: Hot Pursuit Remastered $25 (Reg. $40)
- Bayonetta & Vanquish $20 (Reg. $40)
- Sonic Forces + Super Monkey Ball $25 (Reg. $40)
- Tony Hawk’s: Pro Skater 1 + 2 $25 (Reg. $40)
- The Outer Worlds $20 (Reg. $40+)
- Or $30 on Switch (Reg. $60)
- Resident Evil 2 Xbox and PS4 $15 (Reg. $40+)
- Dishonored and Prey $30 (Reg. $60)
- Maneater $13 (Reg. $40)
- Sonic Mania $10 (Reg. $20)
- Sonic Mania + Team Sonic Racing $25 (Reg. $40)
- Aladdin and The Lion King Switch $15 (Reg. $30)
- Star Wars: Jedi Fallen Order $25 (Reg. $50+)
- Civilization VI Switch $10 (Reg. $30+)
- Collection of Mana Switch $20 (Reg. $30+)
- Trials of Mana Switch $20 (Reg. $50)
- Rare Replay $10 (Reg. $20+)
- Red Dead Redemption 2 $20 (Reg. $30+)
- Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice $25 (Reg. $50+)
- Far Cry New Dawn $15 (Reg. $25+)
- Spyro Reignited Trilogy $20 (Reg. $30+)
- The Wonderful 101: Remastered $25 (Reg. $40)
- Kingdom Hearts III $10 (Reg. $18+)
- Shadow of The Tomb Raider: Definitive $14 (Reg. $30+)
- Hyrule Warriors: Age of Calamity $50 (Reg. $60)
- Last of Us Remastered $10 (Reg. $20)
- Spider-Man GOTY $20 (Reg. $40)
- Luigi’s Mansion 3 $40 (Reg. $60)
- Super Mario Maker 2 $40 (Reg. $60)
- Splatoon 2 $39 (Reg. $60)
- Or $35 physical
- Legend of Zelda Link’s Awakening $40 (Reg. $60)
- Zelda Breath of the Wild $45 (Reg. $60)
- Super Mario 3D All-Stars $47 (Reg. $60)
- Super Mario Odyssey $45 (Reg. $60)
- Mario Kart 8 Deluxe $45 (Reg. $60)
- Yoshi’s Crafted World $40 (Reg. $60)
- Horizon Zero Dawn Complete $10 (Reg. $20)
- Days Gone $20 (Reg. up to $40)
- Marvel’s Iron Man VR $20 (Reg. $40)
Pre-orders:
- Space Invaders Forever pre-order $30
- Immortals Fenyx Rising pre-order $50 (Reg. $60)
- Monster Hunter Rise pre-order $60
- Nier Replicant Ver.1.22474487139 pre-order $60
- Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time Remake pre-order $40
- New Pokémon Snap pre-order $60
- Far Cry 6 pre-order $50 (Reg. $60)
- Cyberpunk 2077 pre-order $50
- LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga $50 (Reg. $60)
