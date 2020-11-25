AT&T launches Black Friday sale: iPhone 12 mini FREE with trade, XS $1/mo., more

AT&T has kicked off its Black Friday sale today with a number of notable discounts on the latest smartphones from various manufacturers. Headlining is the iPhone 12 mini for FREE when you trade-in various eligible devices. Typically $699 for the 64GB model, we’ve seen the latest iPhone from Apple discounted just at launch but today’s deal is the first time it’s been completely free without added requirements of various pricey service plans. iPhone 12 mini delivers a much anticipated smaller design of Apple’s latest handhelds, featuring a 5.4-inch Super Retina XDR display with Ceramic Shield that’s said to be “4x stronger” than previous-generation models. It’s all powered by Apple’s A14 Bionic chip and is compatible with the latest MagSafe accessories, as well. More Black Friday deals from AT&T can be found below.

Another standout today is the iPhone XS with 64GB of storage for $1 per month. You’ll need a new line and agree to 30-months of service on an AT&T installment plan here. As a comparison, AT&T is generally asking $10 per month for this device. It’s the best offer we can currently find. iPhone XS offers a Super Retina display with OLED HDR panels. Inside, you’ll find Apple’s A12 Bionic chip with support for Face ID. There are 12 and 7MP cameras alongside support for wireless charging on the long list of notable specs.

You can browse through the rest of AT&T’s Black Friday sale for more deals on iPhones and various other Android devices.

Jump over to our Apple guide for all of the latest deals this Black Friday. At this time, both Apple Watch Series 6 and SE are being heavily discounted for Black Friday. You can save up to $120 off the regular going rate, marking new all-time lows on various listings at Amazon and other retailers. Get all the latest details right here.

iPhone 12 mini features:

iPhone 12 mini packs big features in a 5.4-inch design. 5G to download movies on the fly and stream high-quality video. A beautifully bright and compact Super Retina XDR display. Ceramic Shield with 4x better drop performance. Incredible low-light photography with Night mode on all cameras. Cinema-grade Dolby Vision HDR video recording, editing, and playback. Powerful A14 Bionic chip. And new MagSafe accessories for easy attach and faster wireless charging. It’s big news for mini.

