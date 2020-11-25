AirPods Pro hit all-time low at $169 (Save $80)

Update: Now matched at Amazon.

Apple’s AirPods Pro truly wireless earbuds are now $169 shipped at Walmart. That’s down from the regular $249 going rate and typical $199 deal price we’ve seen in recent months. Today’s deal is a new all-time low. AirPods Pro feature some of Apple’s latest technology, including stellar Active Noise Cancellation, up to 24-hours of battery life, and adaptive EQ, and a sweat/water-resistant design. Plus, Apple’s H1 chip delivers quick access to Hey Siri, automatic pairing, and more. Full details can be found in our hands-on review.

Prefer something more affordable? You can score the latest model with wireless charging case for $150, which is down from the usual $199 price tag. More details here. We also have a number of deals on the latest Beats headphones at this time, too.

Black Friday is well underway in our Apple guide with deals across just about every product category. That includes Apple TV discounts and previous-generation iPad Pro, which is up to $430 off, and even more. You can also findthe latest Apple Watch models on sale with discounts totaling up to $120 across various styles.

Apple AirPods Pro feature:

Active Noise Cancellation for immersive sound. Transparency mode for hearing and connecting with the world around you. A more customizable fit for all day comfort. Sweat and water resistant. All in a super light, in ear headphone that is easy to set up with all your Apple devices.

