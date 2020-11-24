Fresh Citizen Eco-Drive, Timex, and Skagen watch discounts arrive from $65 (Up to 49% off)

Today at Amazon we’ve uncovered several Citizen, Timex, and Skagen watch discounts from $65. Our favorite happens to be the Citizen Eco-Drive Avion Stainless Steel Watch for $145.98 shipped. That’s $81 off the typical rate there and beats the lowest price we have tracked in over a year by $49. This standout timepiece boasts a bright blue dial and is powered by any light source. This means you’ll never have to fiddle with batteries. Its stainless steel case measures 44mm and a genuine leather strap attaches it to your wrist. A water-resistant design ensures that it’s built to withstand depths of up to 330-feet. Rated 4.7/5 stars. Continue reading to find more watches discounted as low as $65.

More watches on sale:

And that’s not all, yesterday we unraveled a nice selection of Timex and Fossil watches discounted as low as $24. The deals are still live, giving you enough time to swing by and snag your favorite before pricing eventually goes back up. Shoppers are able to take up to $52 off.

Citizen Avion Stainless Steel Watch features:

Powered by Light, any Light. Never Needs a Battery

5 year manufacturer’s warranty

Quartz Movement

Case Diameter: 44mm. Rotate the crown counterclockwise to unlock it

Water resistant to 100m (330ft): in general, suitable for swimming and snorkeling, but not diving

