Smartphone Accessories: UGREEN 65W USB-C PD GaN Charger $40 (20% off), more

-
AmazonSmartphone AccessoriesBlack Friday 2020UGREEN
62% off From $6

UGREEN’s official Amazon storefront currently offers its 4-Port 65W USB-C PD GaN Charger for $39.99 shipped when clipping the on-page coupon. Usually selling for $50, today’s offer saves you 20%, marks one of the first discounts we’ve seen, and is at a new all-time low. With a total 65W output, this charger is a great way to streamline your setup whether it’s for refueling a MacBook Air or everything else in your kit. There are three USB-C PD ports which are joined by a 2.4A USB-A slot for handling accessories. Rated 4.4/5 stars.

More smartphone accessories:

Deals still live from yesterday:

Endows with 3 USB-C ports and 1 USB-A port, charging 4 devices simultaneously. The intelligent chip will auto-match with the optimal output for your devices. GaN tech makes this wall charger smaller in size, more efficient on performance, and lower temperature in operation. Easy to carry, fast charging and high safety.

Avoid over-current, over-voltage, over-heating, and short-circuit effectively which protect your devices from damage and ensure the safer charging overnight. PD charger is compatible with MacBook Pro/MacBook Air, HP, Lenovo, Samsung Galaxy S20/S10, AirPods, and more.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

Smartphone Accessories

This is our guide to the best smartphone accessory deals from Amazon, Best Buy, Target, B&H, and many more. You'll find everything needed to outfit…

Black Friday 2020 UGREEN

About the Author

Blair Altland's favorite gear

Nintendo Switch

Philips Hue Go

Save 20% on ConnectSense energy-monitoring smart plugs ...
Black Friday OXO kitchen deals up to 50% off: Cocktail ...
Nordstrom Rack’s Black Friday Event cuts extra 40...
Timbuk2’s svelte Cask Backpack plunges by $42, mo...
Apple’s latest M1 Mac mini now up to $70 off at n...
Elite Maxi-Matic home bread maker falls to $50 for Than...
Automate your lawn mower with rare discounts on WORX La...
Levi’s Black Friday Deals take 40% off sitewide a...
Show More Comments

Related

50% off

Smartphone Accessories: UGREEN 6-foot USB-C to Lightning Cable $8, more

From $8 Learn More
Up to 50% off

Smartphone Accessories: Tribit StormBox IPX7 Speaker $47 (22% off), more

From $9 Learn More
Up to 40%

Outfit your iPhone, Android, Mac, or iPad with new AUKEY accessories from $7

From $7 Learn More
Up to 33% off

Smartphone Accessories: Aukey 3-in-1 Qi Charging Station $20 (32% off), more

From $6 Learn More
Up to 40%

Anker launches biggest sale of the year ahead of Black Friday, deals from $9

From $9 Learn More
Up to 60% off

mophie’s new USB-C PD Powerstation Hub hits $40 (Save 60%), more from $16

$15+ Learn More
20% off

Save 20% on ConnectSense energy-monitoring smart plugs and more from $14

$14+ Learn More
50% off

Black Friday OXO kitchen deals up to 50% off: Cocktail shaker, kettles, more from $13

From $13 Learn More