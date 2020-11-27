C by GE smart lights and switches expand your Alexa setup from $8 (Up to 50% off)

Today only, as part of its Black Friday Deals, Amazon is taking up to 50% off a selection of C by GE smart light bulbs, switches, and more from $8. Across the board, shipping is free for Prime members or in orders over $25. Our top pick is the Smart Motion Dimmer Light Switch for $39.08. Usually selling for $65, today’s offer saves you 40% and marks a new all-time low. This smart dimmer switch stands out from other options on the market with built-in energy saving features thanks to its motion and light sensors. So on top of being able to dim overhead lights with Alexa or your smartphone, this switch can automatically turn them on when someone walks into a room or when the sun goes down. Rated 3.7/5 stars from over 435 customers. Head below for more of our top picks.

Other C by GE deals:

While we’re talking about giving Alexa and Assistant some new accessories to control, it might be time for you to expand the smart home tech to the front door. August’s lineup of smart locks are currently on sale, delivering up to 50% in savings on various models. Then head over to our smart home guide for more.

Smart Motion Dimmer Light Switch features:

The C by GE smart switch dimmer allows you to control your lights through touch, C by GE mobile app, or voice assistant. With Google Home or Alexa, dimmer switches from C by GE make light control easy. Motion and ambient light detection turn light bulbs on or off based on the amount of natural light or motion in the room providing hands-free control and energy savings.

