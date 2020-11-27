Smartphone Accessories: ESR MFi USB-C to Lightning Cable $7 (50% off), more

ESR’s official Amazon storefront currently offers its MFi 3.3-Foot USB-C to Lightning Cable for $7.49 Prime shipped when code BDCESRBF has been applied at checkout. Down from its $15 going rate, today’s offer is good for a straight 50% discount and marks a new all-time low. Wrapped in a braided nylon construction, this USB-C to Lightning cable is a perfect addition to your everyday carry, or for just using around the house. It packs a 90-degree connector that makes refueling while playing games and the like more comfortable, and everything is backed by USB-C PD charging support. Rated 4.6/5 stars from over 180 customers.
The unique L-shaped connector of this USB-C to Lightning cable won’t get in the way of your hands while you game on your phone. The elbow-shaped Lightning connector is also more durable and compact than straight-type connectors. Made with braided nylon, for added durability and style. The aluminum casing around the charger head has been tested to withstand being plugged in over 5000 times.
Made for iPhone (MFi) certification and rigorous testing ensure a safe charge with full fast-charging support for your Apple devices. Stably and securely transfer movies, music, and more between your iPhone and MacBook without having to worry about the dreaded “Accessory may not be supported” alert.
