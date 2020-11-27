elago Black Friday sale discounts AirPods cases, Apple TV accessories, more from $5

elago’s Black Friday sale is underway at Amazon with discounts on accessories for iPhones, Apple Watches, and more. Free shipping is available with a Prime membership or in orders over $25. Our top pick is the elago AW3 AirPods Case for $9.60 after the on-page coupon is clipped. That’s down from the usual $12 price tag and a match of our previous mention. elago introduced its AW3 case a year ago, taking the classic vintage design of old Macintosh models and wrapping your AirPods, providing a nostalgic look and enough protection to keep your earbuds safe. On the front, you’ll find that classic Apple hello script, and the base is squared off so your case will sit upright. Rated 4.4/5 stars. More below.

Additional elago deals include:

We have plenty of additional smartphone accessory deals ongoing for Black Friday today. The includes Seneo’s Gold Box that features deals from $11 alongside today’s huge Anker sale that starts at just $6. Spigen also has a great batch of Black Friday offers from earlier this morning, too.

elago AW3 AirPods Case features:

Huge successor to elago’s nostalgic W3 apple watch stand design – an AirPods case with the same concept. Enjoy the old school Apple monitor design while using your AirPods. No hinge point at the back allowing for easy installation and removal, all while allowing wireless charging. Compatible with Apple AirPods 1 and 2. Front LED is visible and the case supports wireless charging for the Apple AirPods Wireless Charging Case.

