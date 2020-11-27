elago Black Friday sale discounts AirPods cases, Apple TV accessories, more from $5

-
AmazonBlack Friday 2020elago
30% off From $5

elago’s Black Friday sale is underway at Amazon with discounts on accessories for iPhones, Apple Watches, and more. Free shipping is available with a Prime membership or in orders over $25. Our top pick is the elago AW3 AirPods Case for $9.60 after the on-page coupon is clipped. That’s down from the usual $12 price tag and a match of our previous mention. elago introduced its AW3 case a year ago, taking the classic vintage design of old Macintosh models and wrapping your AirPods, providing a nostalgic look and enough protection to keep your earbuds safe. On the front, you’ll find that classic Apple hello script, and the base is squared off so your case will sit upright. Rated 4.4/5 stars. More below.

Additional elago deals include:

We have plenty of additional smartphone accessory deals ongoing for Black Friday today. The includes Seneo’s Gold Box that features deals from $11 alongside today’s huge Anker sale that starts at just $6. Spigen also has a great batch of Black Friday offers from earlier this morning, too.

elago AW3 AirPods Case features:

Huge successor to elago’s nostalgic W3 apple watch stand design – an AirPods case with the same concept. Enjoy the old school Apple monitor design while using your AirPods. No hinge point at the back allowing for easy installation and removal, all while allowing wireless charging. Compatible with Apple AirPods 1 and 2. Front LED is visible and the case supports wireless charging for the Apple AirPods Wireless Charging Case.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

Black Friday 2020

elago

About the Author

Trevor Daugherty's favorite gear

Grado SR80e Headphones

Schiit Vali Subminiature Hybrid Headphone Amp

Black Friday iOS + Mac app deals: Iron Marines, Kingdom...
Amazon slashes Zinus couches, bed frames, desks, and mo...
Amazon’s in-house brands fashion sale offers Good...
Black Friday game deals: Marvel’s Avengers, Star Wars...
C by GE smart lights and switches expand your Alexa set...
Best Black Friday electric bike and e-scooter deals
August’s Smart Lock Pro includes an Echo Dot for ...
Amazon Black Friday toy sale from $4: Little Tikes, Mel...
Show More Comments

Related

30% off

Nomad Black Friday sale takes 30% off iPhone accessories, Apple Watch bands, more

From $15 Learn More
Up to 33% off

Smartphone Accessories: Aukey 3-in-1 Qi Charging Station $20 (32% off), more

From $6 Learn More

Black Friday 2020 Deal Hub: Save on Apple, Google, TVs, home goods, more

Learn More
62% off

Smartphone Accessories: UGREEN 65W USB-C PD GaN Charger $40 (20% off), more

From $6 Learn More

Best of 9to5Toys: Pre Apple event sale, RIDGID tools from $79, iPhone XR $399, more

Learn More

Best of 9to5Toys: AirPods hit all-time low, Apple Watch SE from $218.50, LG CX 4K OLED AirPlay 2 TV $650 off, more

Learn More
46% off

Seneo’s 3-in-1 Qi Charging Station hits $16 for Black Friday, more from $11 (Up to 46% off)

From $11 Learn More
Up to $57

Here are your Black Friday Apple TV discounts

From $122 Learn More