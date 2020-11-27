iHealth’s #1 best-selling no-touch thermometer gets 20% discount for Black Friday, now $24

-
20% off $24

iHealthLabs (95% positive feedback past 30-days) is offering its No-touch Forehead Thermometer for $23.99 Prime shipped. Today’s deal knocks 20% off and is one of the best prices that we’ve tracked all-time. If you’ve been looking for a way to check temperatures without sticking a thermometer into your mouth, this is a great choice. It’s touchless and infraread with three sensors. The large LED display and gentle vibration alerts show you the exact temperature of you, your young one, or someone else with ease. It works great with kids since it can be used while they’re resting without bothering them at all. Rated 4.5/5 stars and is a #1 best-seller at Amazon.

On a tighter budget? This oral thermometer is just $5.50 Prime shipped right now. It goes in your mouth and has a soft-touch end on it. It might be a bit more cumbersome to use this type of thermometer, as whoever you’re taking the temperature of has to leave it in their mouth for around 60-seconds before it reads the temperature.

If you already have a thermometer, maybe consider picking up a pulse oximeter. This one goes on your finger and reads out your blood oxygen saturation on a digital display. It’s super simple to use, and at $18 Prime shipped, is a no-brainer purchase to keep in your medical bag.

iHealth Forehead Thermometer features:

  • No Touch Measuring, Just Safe and Hygienic: PT3 Built-in infrared temperature sensor, reads body temperature within 1.18 inches of the center of the forehead without physical contact.
  • Tri-Point Sensors Accuracy: An ultra-sensitive infrared sensor collects more than 100 data points per second while distance and environmental sensors combine to account for other variables; ensuring maximum accuracy every time temperature is taken.
  • Fast, Simple, Clear and Quiet: The intuitive single-button control design thermometer reads the temperature in just 1 second from a clear bright extra-large LED screen, even in total darkness. The quiet vibration alerting ensures there is no buzzing noise and no disturbance.

