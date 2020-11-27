Sideclick add-on remotes for Apple TV, Roku, Fire TV, and SHIELD TV are now $15 each (50% off)

-
50% off $15

Best Buy’s official eBay storefront is offering the Sideclick Universal Remote for Apple TV at $14.99 shipped. Also available at Best Buy direct. Normally, you’d pay $30 for these remotes, and Amazon has it for $25 right now. If you’ve got an Apple TV, then you likely know how it can be a bit frustrating to navigate your TV’s UI when using it. Well, Sideclick takes care of that by adding a secondary IR remote to the side of the one from Apple. Rated 4.2/5 stars. Don’t have an Apple TV? Well, we’re tracking a number of other Sideclick deals, so head below for more.

Other $15 Sideclick Universal Remotes:

Now, if you’re after a new streaming media player to use Sideclick with, we’ve got you covered. Right now, the NVIDIA’s 4K Shield TV Stick is down to $129, which is its second-best price that we’ve tracked. Roku is also on sale for Black Friday, and the deals start at just $17. Prefer Amazon? Well, Fire TV devices are down to just $18 (and up), depending on the model you choose.

Sideclick Universal Remote for Apple TV features:

  • Slim universal remote attachment for Apple TV
  • Control the basic functions of your tv, receiver, soundbar, Blu-ray, and Apple TV all-in-one
  • Easy to program. Must have your original device remote to program Sideclick.
  • Apple TV player remote not included
  • Compatible with Apple TV black touchpad generation 4 remotes (not compatible with silver 2-3 gen)

