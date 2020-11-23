NVIDIA’s 4K HDR Shield TV Stick drops to second-best price yet at $129

Amazon currently offers the NVIDIA Shield TV Streaming Stick for $129 shipped. Down from its $150 going rate, today’s offer amounts to $21 in savings, comes within $4 of the all-time low from January, and is the best we’ve tracked since. This 4K HDR streaming stick is touted as the “most powerful Android TV media player” and back that claim with Google Assistant, Chromecast integration, and access to all of the popular streaming services. You’ll also find 8GB of built-in storage for keeping local copies of media, as well as a new voice remote with a built-in locator for when it gets lost in the couch cushions. Over 1,800 customers have left a 4.6/5 star rating and we deemed it “one of the most capable streaming devices on the market” in our hands-on review. Head below for more.

Get in the Android TV game for less by picking up the TiVo Stream 4K instead. This $49 streaming media player packs similar 4K HDR playback to the lead deal, but lacks some of the more premium features included with the NVIDIA Shield. This is still a great option for upgrading an existing TV with the latest smart functionality, as well as Dolby Vision and more.

Ahead of Black Friday, we’re already seeing some notable price cuts on Amazon and Roku’s most popular streaming media players. All of the latest Fire TV models are on sale from $18, and various HomeKit-equipped Roku streamers can be yours from $17.

NVIDIA Shield TV Stick features:

Watch your favorite content with this NVIDIA SHIELD TV 4K streaming media player. The NVIDIA Tegra X1+ processor ensures fast performance, and Gigabit Ethernet and dual-band Wi-Fi connectivity help minimize buffering and maximize stream quality. This NVIDIA SHIELD TV 4K streaming media player includes an advanced remote that lets you search for and play content using voice commands.

