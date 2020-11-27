Spigen Black Friday sale up to 40% off: Apple Watch band $9.50, iPhone 12 cases, more

Spigen’s Amazon storefront offers a selection of iPhone cases, Apple Watch accessories, and more for Black Friday at up to 40% off the regular going rate. Free shipping is available with a Prime membership or in orders over $25. Our top pick is the Spigen Silicone Fit Apple Watch from $9.45 in various colors. As a comparison, it originally sold for $20 but trends around $15 or more these days. This Apple Watch band offers nearly identical styling to official first-party options but for a fraction of the cost. It’s a great alternative for workouts at the gym or simply swapping out your Watch’s look periodically. Compatible with every generation of Apple’s wearable. Rated 4.2/5 stars. Head below for more.

Those rocking the latest iPhone 12 will want to check out Spigen’s popular Thin Case that’s down from $12.58. For comparison, it typically goes for around $15 and has sold for as much as $20 at other retailers. This ultra-thin case keeps your iPhone “lightweight and pocket-friendly.” All buttons, ports, and cameras are exposed for easy access. Rated 4.5/5 stars.

You can browse through the rest of Spigen’s Black Friday sale at Amazon on this landing page for more deals. To find additional smartphone and smart home accessories to complement your iPhone, head over to today’s coverage of the Eve Black Friday sale that’s taking up to 30% off a selection of HomeKit sensors, smart plugs, and much more. Check out all of our top picks here. Our most recent smartphone accessories roundup also offers a solid deal on the UGREEN 65W USB-C PD GaN wall charger at $40.

Spigen Silicone Fit Apple Watch Band features:

A classic design for everyday style

Soft silicone for long-lasting comfort

Customizable fit with an adjustable band

Hassle-free installation and removal

Compatible with Apple Watch 44mm and 42mm Series 6/SE/5/4/3/2/1

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!