Get a workout at your desk with this portable elliptical machine: $108.50 (Reg. $140)

As a part of its Black Friday Deals, Amazon is offering the Sunny Health & Fitness Under-Desk Elliptical Machine for $108.50 shipped. That’s $32 off the typical rate there and is neck-and-neck with the best Amazon pricing we’ve tracked since February. If you spend a lot of time working at your desk, this investment will help keep you active while getting stuff done. It’s able to track time, speed, calories burned, and distance. All of which are displayed on a built-in display. With eight levels of magnetic resistance, users will be able to find the perfect setting. Rated 4.5/5 stars.

If you have a standing desk, perhaps a better investment would be this anti-fatigue mat at $30. It’ll help you stay upright for longer as your knees, muscles and joins won’t have to work nearly as hard. It’s an Amazon best-seller that’s rated 4.7/5 stars by nearly 16,000 shoppers.

And while you’re at it, be sure to check out today’s list of treadmill discounts. Believe it or not, pricing starts at $299. Every deal is shipped by Amazon and savings available offer up to $300 off. Brands range from Sunny Health & Fitness to SereneLife.

Sunny Health & Fitness Under-Desk Elliptical features:

Track time, speed, calories, and distance using the centrally located digital monitor. Or chose the scan function to scroll through all variable while your workout.

This elliptical pairs a belt drive mechanism with magnetic resistance to give you a low maintenance and smooth quiet exercise experience.

Choose between 8 levels of magnetic resistance using the tension knob to provide increased levels of intensity to your workout as you build muscular endurance.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!