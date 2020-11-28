August Smart Lock strikes best price since February: $84 (Reg. $120)

-
AmazonHome GoodsSmart HomeCyber Monday 2020August
30% off $84

Amazon is offering the August Smart Lock for $84 shipped. That’s $36 off the typical rate there and marks the best pricing we’ve tracked since February. This smart lock from August sports a sleek silver colorway that’s bound to class-up your front door. It boasts Bluetooth connectivity for easy arming and disarming of your front door from a paired smartphone. Furthermore, it can even integrate with everything from Alexa to Assistant and Airbnb to Simplisafe if you decide to pick up a bridge at a later date. Rated 4.3/5 stars.

Go all-in on a modern look with Kwikset’s Halifax Door Handle at $25. It mirrors what’s seen in August’s marketing images, allowing you to truly capture a tried-and-true aesthetic. Rated 4.8/5 stars by more than 1,700 Amazon shoppers.

Speaking of Kwikset, did you see our roundup of locks, handles, and more priced from $13? It landed on Thanksgiving day and pricing has held up all the way until now. Our top pick is Kwikset’s Aura Bluetooth Deadbolt at $40+ off, but swing by the full list to see all of your options.

August Smart Lock features:

  • Add an August Connect Wi-Fi Bridge (sold separately) to remotely lock/unlock and monitor your door as well to integrate with Alexa, Google Assistant, Airbnb, Home Away Simplisafe and others.
  • Secure, keyless entry for your smart home. Lock and unlock your door, control keyless access and keep track of who comes and goes, all from your phone. Works with your existing single-cylinder deadbolt
  • Keep your existing lock and keys. Easily attaches to your existing deadbolt, so everyone can still use their keys

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

Home Goods

The best deals on items for around the house: kitchenware, cookware sets, cleaning supplies, yard tools and much more.

Smart Home Cyber Monday 2020 August

About the Author

Joe’s New Balance takes 50% off holiday exclusive...
Lowe’s has the DEWALT 12-inch miter saw + work st...
Cyber Monday workout equipment price drops start at $19...
Grow your own salad, herbs, fruits, or veggies with Aer...
Cyber Monday gift card deals from $4.50: Nintendo, Xbox...
Cyber Monday deals take $100 or more off the latest App...
LEGO Cyber Monday up to 50% off sale: Star Wars, Archit...
Samsung Galaxy S20+ Smartphone falls to new all-time lo...
Show More Comments

Related

33% off

Thanksgiving delivers Kwikset smart locks, handles, and more priced from $13

From $13 Learn More
Reg. $150

Anker’s latest eufy Keypad Smart Lock falls to new low of $105 (Save 30%)

$105 Learn More
Save up to 40%

Save up to 40% on Schlage Z-Wave and August Smart Locks from $100

From $100 Learn More
Save up to 33%

Save up to 33% on Yale HomeKit, Z-Wave, and Zigbee smart locks, more from $100

From $100 Learn More
80% off

Save up to 80% with Hyper’s biggest ever Black Friday sale: USB-C hubs, portable batteries, more

Learn More
50% off

Joe’s New Balance takes 50% off holiday exclusive styles + up to 60% off sitewide

+ 60% off Learn More
$160 off

Lowe’s has the DEWALT 12-inch miter saw + work stand on sale for $239, today only ($160 off)

$239 Learn More
30% off

Disney Cyber Monday deals up to 30% off: Toys, t-shirts, blankets, much more

From $5 Learn More