August Smart Lock strikes best price since February: $84 (Reg. $120)

Amazon is offering the August Smart Lock for $84 shipped. That’s $36 off the typical rate there and marks the best pricing we’ve tracked since February. This smart lock from August sports a sleek silver colorway that’s bound to class-up your front door. It boasts Bluetooth connectivity for easy arming and disarming of your front door from a paired smartphone. Furthermore, it can even integrate with everything from Alexa to Assistant and Airbnb to Simplisafe if you decide to pick up a bridge at a later date. Rated 4.3/5 stars.

Go all-in on a modern look with Kwikset’s Halifax Door Handle at $25. It mirrors what’s seen in August’s marketing images, allowing you to truly capture a tried-and-true aesthetic. Rated 4.8/5 stars by more than 1,700 Amazon shoppers.

Speaking of Kwikset, did you see our roundup of locks, handles, and more priced from $13? It landed on Thanksgiving day and pricing has held up all the way until now. Our top pick is Kwikset’s Aura Bluetooth Deadbolt at $40+ off, but swing by the full list to see all of your options.

August Smart Lock features:

Add an August Connect Wi-Fi Bridge (sold separately) to remotely lock/unlock and monitor your door as well to integrate with Alexa, Google Assistant, Airbnb, Home Away Simplisafe and others.

Secure, keyless entry for your smart home. Lock and unlock your door, control keyless access and keep track of who comes and goes, all from your phone. Works with your existing single-cylinder deadbolt

Keep your existing lock and keys. Easily attaches to your existing deadbolt, so everyone can still use their keys

