Thanksgiving delivers Kwikset smart locks, handles, and more priced from $13

Today at Amazon we’ve discovered a bunch of Kwikset smart locks, handles, and more discounted as low as $13. Our top pick is the Kwikset Aura Bluetooth Deadbolt for $79.71 shipped. That’s $40 off the typical rate there and beats the lowest price we have tracked by $12. This Kwikset deadbolt makes management a breeze thanks to Bluetooth integration. Owners are able to add and remove up to 250 programmable user codes from the palm of their hand. I use keypad deadbolts like this at my home and love the convenience of never worrying about keys. Rated 4.4/5 stars. Continue reading to find more Kwikset deals priced from $13.
More Kwikset deals:
- Halifax Door Lever: $26 (Reg. $31)
- SmartCode 888 Smart Lock: $77.50 (Reg. $110)
- SmartCode 916 Touchscreen Smart Lock: $181 (Reg. $219)
Kwikset Aura Bluetooth Deadbolt features:
- Manage your Aura Smart Bluetooth Lock from your smart phone or mobile device when you are within Bluetooth range using the Kwikset App
- Lock and unlock your front door lock from your smartphone using the Kwikset app within Bluetooth range of the lock
- Keyless entry convenience at your fingertips with up to 250 programmable unique custom user codes for anytime, one time, or specific days and times.
