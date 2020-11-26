Thanksgiving delivers Kwikset smart locks, handles, and more priced from $13

Today at Amazon we’ve discovered a bunch of Kwikset smart locks, handles, and more discounted as low as $13. Our top pick is the Kwikset Aura Bluetooth Deadbolt for $79.71 shipped. That’s $40 off the typical rate there and beats the lowest price we have tracked by $12. This Kwikset deadbolt makes management a breeze thanks to Bluetooth integration. Owners are able to add and remove up to 250 programmable user codes from the palm of their hand. I use keypad deadbolts like this at my home and love the convenience of never worrying about keys. Rated 4.4/5 stars. Continue reading to find more Kwikset deals priced from $13.

More Kwikset deals:

Once you’re finished shopping Kwikset, you may want to redirect some of your attention towards today’s Blueair purifier discounts. These sleek-looking units take aim at “pollen, dust, pet dander, mold, bacteria, and more” to make home air cleaner than ever. Pricing starts at $195 and Amazon shoppers are able to back up to up to $270 in savings.

Kwikset Aura Bluetooth Deadbolt features:

Manage your Aura Smart Bluetooth Lock from your smart phone or mobile device when you are within Bluetooth range using the Kwikset App

Lock and unlock your front door lock from your smartphone using the Kwikset app within Bluetooth range of the lock

Keyless entry convenience at your fingertips with up to 250 programmable unique custom user codes for anytime, one time, or specific days and times.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!