Thanksgiving delivers Kwikset smart locks, handles, and more priced from $13

Today at Amazon we’ve discovered a bunch of Kwikset smart locks, handles, and more discounted as low as $13. Our top pick is the Kwikset Aura Bluetooth Deadbolt for $79.71 shipped. That’s $40 off the typical rate there and beats the lowest price we have tracked by $12. This Kwikset deadbolt makes management a breeze thanks to Bluetooth integration. Owners are able to add and remove up to 250 programmable user codes from the palm of their hand. I use keypad deadbolts like this at my home and love the convenience of never worrying about keys. Rated 4.4/5 stars. Continue reading to find more Kwikset deals priced from $13.

More Kwikset deals:

Once you’re finished shopping Kwikset, you may want to redirect some of your attention towards today’s Blueair purifier discounts. These sleek-looking units take aim at “pollen, dust, pet dander, mold, bacteria, and more” to make home air cleaner than ever. Pricing starts at $195 and Amazon shoppers are able to back up to up to $270 in savings.

Kwikset Aura Bluetooth Deadbolt features:

  • Manage your Aura Smart Bluetooth Lock from your smart phone or mobile device when you are within Bluetooth range using the Kwikset App
  • Lock and unlock your front door lock from your smartphone using the Kwikset app within Bluetooth range of the lock
  • Keyless entry convenience at your fingertips with up to 250 programmable unique custom user codes for anytime, one time, or specific days and times.

