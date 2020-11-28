Save up to 80% with Hyper’s biggest ever Black Friday sale: USB-C hubs, portable batteries, more

-
Black Friday 2020

Hyper has kicked off their biggest Black Friday sale with up to 80% savings on doorbuster items and a minimum of of 30% off, sitewide. Shop now for incredible deals on iPhone, iPad and Mac accessories with free shipping in the United States. The sale ends at 11:59 PM PT on Cyber Monday.

Expand the capability of your MacBook with a GEN2 USB-C and Thunderbolt 3 Dock or a VIPER 10-in-2 USB-C hub. Or grab the world’s first 100-watt gallium nitride charger, with the HyperJuice GaN 100W featuring dual high-power USB-C and USB-A ports. More from Hyper’s Black Friday deals below …

With 30% off across the store, you can get one of Hyper’s renowned USB-C hubs for MacBook Pro and MacBook Air, and the USB-C equipped iPad Pro and latest iPad Air. Charge all your power-hungry devices with the HyperJuice GaN 100W USB-C charger. You can always have more Lightning cables as an Apple user and you can save 50% on Hyper’s entire range with these Black Friday deals.

Hyper also has great docking stations compatible with Windows PCs, Chromebooks and more. Also on sale are portable disinfectant sterilization systems, with up to 60% savings.

Some of the best deals from Hyper include:

These are just some of the best deals from Hyper this weekend. Check out everything Hyper has to offer at hypershop.com with 30% off discounts available across the site.

