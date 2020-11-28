Amazon’s Gold Box includes smart home security camera deals up to 38% off from $21

Today only, as part of its Cyber Monday Deals, Amazon is offering up to 30% off home security cameras priced from $21. Shipping is free for Prime members or in orders of $25+. Our favorite is the Kami by Yi 1080p Wi-Fi Camera at $20.99, which normally goes for $30. Today’s deal saves you 30% and marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked. This camera offers a compact form-factor, making it super simple to place anywhere in your home. Face detection is handled through an “advanced AI chip” that allows you to “spend less time searching through your clips.” This AI also allows the camera to reduce false alerts caused by animals or small insects, so you only get notified when motion that matters happens. Rated 4.3/5 stars. Be sure to check out Amazon’s landing page for more deals, as there are plenty of other indoor or outdoor cameras to choose from. Also, head below if you’re wanting an all-in-one DVR security system.

We also spotted that today only, as part of its Cyber Monday Deals, Amazon is offering up to 38% off REOLINK Security Systems. Our favorite is the Argus PT with Solar Panel at $111.99 shipped. Today’s deal saves you 38% from its list price and is the best available. You’ll find that this camera is perfect for placing anywhere around your property, thanks to its included solar panel. All it needs is to be within Wi-Fi range and it’ll function, since no external power source is required for it to run. It has support for Alexa and Assistant as well, so you can see its 1080p feed on your smart displays with ease. Rated 4.4/5 stars. Check out this page for more REOLINK deals, including whole-home DVR camera systems.

Do you need color night vision? Well, be sure to take a peek at our Wyze Cam 3 review. This $20 camera offers quite a few upgrades, but most notably, it’s now water-resistant and it has color night vision. These two features set it apart from other cameras in this price range, making it a compelling option once again.

Kami by Yi features:

Big Intelligence. Small size: The Kami Mini Camera comes in a compact form factor, making it easy to place around the house, while housing powerful and robust AI features needed for any smart home.

Smarter alerts with Face Detection: Spend less time searching through your clips. Thanks to the advanced AI chip, the Kami Mini Camera quickly detects faces and creates a summary of every face captured in your video along with the alerts.

AI-Powered Human Detection: More advanced than traditional PIR or motion detection, the new built-in sensors and highly accurate detection technology, it can reduce false alarms caused by plants, animals, or small insects.

