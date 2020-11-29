Early Cyber Monday storage deals abound from $15: 5TB external $95, 2TB SSDs $170, more

As part of its Cyber Monday Deals, Amazon is offering a several notable storage discounts priced from $15. Our favorite is the Seagate Backup Plus 5TB External Hard Drive for $94.99 shipped. That’s $25 off the typical rate there and is within $5 of the lowest Amazon offer to date. This Seagate offering creates a boatload of room for photos, videos, games, and more. It’s compatible with both macOS and Windows, making it a versatile solution worth having around. A brushed-metal enclosure surrounds the internal drive to deliver a style that’s bound to elevate the look of your setup. Rated 4.2/5 stars. Continue reading to find more storage deals up to $50 off.

More storage deals:

If nothing in the list above quenches your thirst for storage-related deals, be sure to swing by one of our recent roundups. A standout includes SanDisk discounts from $11 with a nice variety of microSD cards, a USB-C flash drive, and much more. Headlining the list list SanDisk’s 512GB microSDXC Memory Card for Nintendo Switch at $80. But that’s only one of many notable price drops, see them all here.

Seagate Backup Plus 5TB External HDD features:

Store and access 5TB of photos and files with Seagate Backup Plus Portable, an on the go USB drive for Mac and Windows

The perfect complement to personal aesthetic, this portable external hard drive features a minimalist brushed metal enclosure

Great as a laptop hard drive or PC hard drive, simply plug in via USB 3.0 to back up with a single click or schedule automatic daily, weekly, or monthly backups; Reformatting may be required for use with time machine

