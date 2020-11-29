Early Cyber Monday storage deals abound from $15: 5TB external $95, 2TB SSDs $170, more

As part of its Cyber Monday Deals, Amazon is offering a several notable storage discounts priced from $15. Our favorite is the Seagate Backup Plus 5TB External Hard Drive for $94.99 shipped. That’s $25 off the typical rate there and is within $5 of the lowest Amazon offer to date. This Seagate offering creates a boatload of room for photos, videos, games, and more. It’s compatible with both macOS and Windows, making it a versatile solution worth having around. A brushed-metal enclosure surrounds the internal drive to deliver a style that’s bound to elevate the look of your setup. Rated 4.2/5 stars. Continue reading to find more storage deals up to $50 off.

If nothing in the list above quenches your thirst for storage-related deals, be sure to swing by one of our recent roundups. A standout includes SanDisk discounts from $11 with a nice variety of microSD cards, a USB-C flash drive, and much more. Headlining the list list SanDisk’s 512GB microSDXC Memory Card for Nintendo Switch at $80. But that’s only one of many notable price drops, see them all here.

Seagate Backup Plus 5TB External HDD features:

  • Store and access 5TB of photos and files with Seagate Backup Plus Portable, an on the go USB drive for Mac and Windows
  • The perfect complement to personal aesthetic, this portable external hard drive features a minimalist brushed metal enclosure
  • Great as a laptop hard drive or PC hard drive, simply plug in via USB 3.0 to back up with a single click or schedule automatic daily, weekly, or monthly backups; Reformatting may be required for use with time machine

