Black Friday SanDisk discounts: 512GB microSD Card $80, 64GB USB-C Flash Drive $11, more

As a part of its Black Friday Deals, Amazon is now offering several SanDisk microSD card and flash drive discounts up to 36% off. Our favorite happens to be the SanDisk 512GB microSDXC Memory Card for Nintendo Switch at $79.99 shipped. That’s $30+ off the typical rate there and beats the lowest price we have tracked by $30. This officially-licensed Switch companion boasts an immense amount of storage that should make it a cinch to always have your favorite game just a few seconds away. Speeds reach up to 100MB/s, ensuring games will run without a hitch. I’ve been using a 400GB microSD card in my Switch for about a year or so and have yet to use even half of it despite storing a nice variety of first party games on it. Rated 4.9/5 stars. Continue reading to find more SanDisk discounts priced from $11.
More SanDisk discounts:
- SanDisk 64GB Ultra USB-A/Type-C Flash Drive: $11 (Reg. $15)
- SanDisk 400GB Ultra microSD: $45 (Reg. $70)
- SanDisk 512GB Extreme microSD: $80 (Reg. $109)
- SanDisk 1TB Extreme microSD: $190 (Reg. $250)
- …and more…
Haven’t had your fill of storage discounts yet? Great, because our roundup of Kingston, Seagate, Samsung, and SanDisk deals is still live. Shoppers can stock up from $9 and bag considerable savings in the process. There you’ll find external HDDs, internal SSDs, memory cards, and more.
SanDisk 512GB microSD Switch Card features:
- Incredible speeds in a microSD card officially licensed for the Nintendo Switch and Nintendo Switch Lite systems
- Spend less time waiting and more time playing with read speeds up to 100MB/s and write speeds up to 90MB/s.
- Instantly add up to 512GB
- Store your downloaded games, screenshots and video captures in one place so you can travel light.
- Lifetime limited warranty
