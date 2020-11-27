Black Friday SanDisk discounts: 512GB microSD Card $80, 64GB USB-C Flash Drive $11, more

As a part of its Black Friday Deals, Amazon is now offering several SanDisk microSD card and flash drive discounts up to 36% off. Our favorite happens to be the SanDisk 512GB microSDXC Memory Card for Nintendo Switch at $79.99 shipped. That’s $30+ off the typical rate there and beats the lowest price we have tracked by $30. This officially-licensed Switch companion boasts an immense amount of storage that should make it a cinch to always have your favorite game just a few seconds away. Speeds reach up to 100MB/s, ensuring games will run without a hitch. I’ve been using a 400GB microSD card in my Switch for about a year or so and have yet to use even half of it despite storing a nice variety of first party games on it. Rated 4.9/5 stars. Continue reading to find more SanDisk discounts priced from $11.

More SanDisk discounts:

Haven’t had your fill of storage discounts yet? Great, because our roundup of Kingston, Seagate, Samsung, and SanDisk deals is still live. Shoppers can stock up from $9 and bag considerable savings in the process. There you’ll find external HDDs, internal SSDs, memory cards, and more.

SanDisk 512GB microSD Switch Card features:

Incredible speeds in a microSD card officially licensed for the Nintendo Switch and Nintendo Switch Lite systems

Spend less time waiting and more time playing with read speeds up to 100MB/s and write speeds up to 90MB/s.

Instantly add up to 512GB

Store your downloaded games, screenshots and video captures in one place so you can travel light.

Lifetime limited warranty

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!