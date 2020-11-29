Add a GOOLOO jump starter to your car with new all-time lows from $45 (Save up to 36%)

Today only, as part of its Cyber Monday Deals, Amazon offers the GOOLOO Upgraded 2000A Peak SuperSafe Car Jump Starter for $69.99 shipped. Down from $100, today’s offer amounts to 30% in savings and matches the all-time low. Ensure you’re never stranded on the road this winter and beyond by picking up GOOLOO’s jump starter. It can handle getting your car’s 10L gas or 7L diesel engine back up and running with 2000A of peak power and an internal battery can refuel smartphones and the like with two 2.4A USB ports. Rated 4.5/5 stars from over 1,200 customers. Head below for more.

Also on sale, Amazon has the GOOLOO GP37 Plus SuperSafe Jump Starter for $44.98. Down from $70, you’re looking at 36% in savings here with today’s price cut matching the all-time low. While it’ll jump start many cars in just the same fashion, this one isn’t quite as powerful with 1200A of power and an internal 18000mAh battery. But if you’re driving something with a 7.0L gas or 5.5L diesel engine, this will handle the task. Over 8,800 customers have left a 4.6/5 star rating.

But if you’re more interested in the power bank features of either aforementioned jump starter, our smartphone accessories guide is worth a look. The Black Friday discounts continue with up to 50% off Native Union’s popular fabric-covered iPhone accessories from $12, among everything else right here.

GOOLOO SuperSafe Car Jump Starter features:

It provide instant current, without the need for a donor vehicle. You can start your vehicles (up to 10.0L Gas or 7.0L diesel), Motorcycles, RV, tractor, light-duty trucks, mower, cargo vans, ATVs, snowmobiles, oil boat, yachting in just a few minutes.

