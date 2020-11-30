NOCO portable jump starters + battery chargers are on sale from $19.50 for Cyber Monday

Today only, as part of its Cyber Monday Deals, Amazon is offering a selection of NOCO Jump Starters and Battery Maintainers from $19.50 Prime shipped. Our favorite is the Boost Plus 1000A Portable Jump Starter for $63.30. For comparison, it normally goes for $100 and today’s deal matches that all-time low that we’ve only tracked once before. If you’ve ever walked out to a vehicle with a dead battery due to leaving a light on while you were shopping or overnight, this is perfect for you. It can jump-start your car up to 20-times on a single charge and works with gas engines up to 6L and diesel up to 3L. You’ll also find a USB port here that will charge your smartphone or tablet at up to 2.1A, alongside a 100-lumen LED flashlight with seven different light modes. Rated 4.7/5 stars from nearly 20,000 happy customers and is a #1 best-seller at Amazon. Head below for more deals, but be sure to swing by Amazon’s landing page to view everything on sale.

Those on a tighter budget will want to consider the NOCO GENIUS1, which is also on sale today. Right now it’ll set you back $19.45 at Amazon, while it normally costs $30 or more. While the deal above is built to jump-start a dead battery, this is designed to not let the battery die at all. Essentially, you’ll put the clamps onto your battery whenever you’re not driving, helping to ensure you never have to worry about a dead battery again. Rated 4.6/5 stars and is a #1 best-seller as well.

Looking for ways to charge your smartphone or tablet while on the go? Well, Anker’s Gold Box only lasts for today and has a slew of USB-C and portable batteries priced from $13. You’ll find just about everything on sale here, including Anker’s 10000mAh Ultra Slim Portable Battery at under $15.50.

NOCO Boost Plus Portable Jump Starter features:

  • Start Dead Batteries – Safely jump start a dead battery in seconds with this compact, yet powerful, 1000-amp portable lithium car battery jump starter pack – up to 20 jump starts on a single charge – and rated for gasoline engines up to 6 liters and diesel engines up to 3 liters.
  • UltraSafe – Safe and easy to use car battery jump starter pack without the worry of incorrect connections or sparks. Safely connect to any 12-volt automotive car battery with our mistake-proof design featuring spark-proof technology and reverse polarity protection.
  • Multi-Function – It’s a car jump starter, portable power bank, and LED flashlight. Recharge smartphones, tablets, and other USB devices. It’s easily rechargeable from any powered USB port in 3 hours at 2.1-amps. Plus, an integrated 100-lumen LED flashlight with seven light modes, including emergency strobe and SOS.
  • Advanced Design – Our most advanced portable car battery jump starter ever. Featuring high-discharge lithium technology for safe operation in any climate. A rugged and water-resistant enclosure rated at IP65. A rubberized over-molded casing to prevent scratching or marring of surfaces. And an ultra-compact and lightweight design weighing just 2.4 pounds.

