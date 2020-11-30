Anker Cyber Monday sale starts at $13: Deals on batteries, USB-C gear, more

Today only, as part of its Cyber Monday deals, Anker’s Amazon storefront offers a selection of accessories and more from $13. Free shipping is available with a Prime membership or in orders over $25. Our top pick is the 10000mAh Ultra Slim Portable Battery for $15.39. That’s down $10 from the regular going rate and the best we can find. This model includes a 10000mAh capacity with one 2.4A USB-A output that’s ideal for quick charges of just about any device on the market. Its ultra-slim design is perfect for travel or just throwing in your backpack. Rated 4.7/5 stars. More below.

Other notable deals include:

Check out the rest of today’s sale here for more deals from Anker on top-rated iPhone and Android accessories. We’ve noticed a great selection of smart door locks on sale today, as well, if you’re looking to upgrade your home security with some smartphone connectivity this year.

Anker 10000mAh Battery features:

  • Slim Size, Big Power: One of the slimmest and lightest 10000 mAh portable chargers on the market. Provides 2.6 charges for iPhone XS, 2.4 full charges for Galaxy S10 and 1.3 charges for iPad mini 5.
  • Versatile Charging: Anker’s exclusive PowerIQ and VoltageBoost technology combine to deliver the fastest possible charge for any device, while the trickle-charging mode is the best way to charge low-power devices.
  • Certified Safe: MultiProtect is Anker’s 11-point safety system, providing superior protection for you and your devices.

