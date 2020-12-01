Amazon’s Echo Link Amp powers your speakers + more at a low of $210 ($90 off)

Amazon is offering its Echo Link Amp for $209.99 shipped. Normally $300, today’s deal marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked. If you already have speakers that you want to make smart, this is the perfect audio upgrade. This has a built-in 60W x 2-channel amplifier for high-fidelity audio playback. You’ll also find voice control available here, as long as you have a compatible Alexa-enabled speaker or utilize the Alexa app on your smartphone. It has multiple inputs on the back as well, including line-in, should you want to hook up an amplified turntable or other devices. Rated 4.1/5 stars, and you can learn more in our announcement coverage.

Like mentioned above, you’ll need an Alexa-enabled speaker to access the voice-controlled portion of the Link Amp. Well, you’re in luck. Amazon’s Cyber Monday deals are still live on its smart speakers with prices as low as $10, so be sure to give that a look before the discounts are gone.

If you don’t need the built-in voice command capabilities of the Echo Link Amp, the KEiiD Stereo Receiver is a great alternative. It costs $90 at Amazon and offers 40W x 2-channels, which is great for most setups. You’ll find both Bluetooth 5.0 and Wi-Fi/Ethernet available here, allowing you to play music from a variety of sources, including Apple Music. Plus, it’s also AirPlay compatible, meaning you can easily send audio from your iPhone or iPad to this amp.

Prefer Google gear? Well, right now we’re seeing the Google Nest Mini with a bundled smart plug for just $20. That’s right, both a smart speaker and plug is available as part of this bundle which further expands your smart home. This bundle can’t drive 60W speakers, but it does offer smart home control and music playback.

  • Upgrade your speakers with a built-in 60W x 2-channel amplifier, high-fidelity streaming music, and Alexa.
  • Voice control music selection and playback with your compatible Echo device or the Alexa app.
  • Connect Echo Link Amp to speakers and group with other supported Echo devices to play music throughout your home.
  • Supports hi-fidelity audio from streaming services like Amazon Music HD.
  • Multiple digital and analog inputs and outputs provide compatibility with your existing stereo equipment.
  • Lets you cast to one or more Echo speakers from a line-in input, like an amplified turntable or CD player.
  • Alexa is able to respond through all your connected speakers.

