Score a Microsoft 365 Family subscription + $50 Amazon gift card for $100 ($150 value)

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon is offering a Microsoft 365 Family 12-month subscription with a $50 Amazon gift card for $99.99 shipped. A year of Microsoft 365 Family regularly sells for $100 so you’re essentially getting the $50 Amazon gift card for free here. Microsoft 365 Family offers up access to apps like Word, Excel, PowerPoint, and Outlook, alongside 1TB of OneDrive cloud storage, for each of the six people this subscription covers. All of the apps are compatible with Windows, macOS, iOS, and Android (iOS and Android require separate installation). Just make sure to manually cancel the sub before it lapses if you don’t want another year, as it will auto renew on you. Rated 4+ stars from hundreds on Amazon. More details below. 

Now, if you don’t need to cover up to six people here, take a look at the Microsoft 365 Personal subscription at $59 instead. This one won’t include the $50 gift card you can use on the nearly-endless options it can be applied to on Amazon, but it does bring all of the same access and apps for a single user, otherwise. 

Speaking of Microsoft, many of the brand’s Black Friday/Cyber Monday deals are carrying over this week. You’ll find up to $300 off Surface laptops, deals on accessories and much more right here. Then go dive into our games/apps deal hub for more software price drops. 

More on Microsoft 365 Family:

  • Microsoft 365 Family 12 month subscription with auto-renewal for digital download and $50 Amazon Gift Card delivered by mail
  • Gift Card is affixed inside a mini envelope. Gift Card has no fees and no expiration date
  • The Gift Card you receive may not have the denomination displayed on the actual gift card. To check the purchased value, simply match the last 4 digits of the serial number on the back of the gift card to those listed in order details using the Amazon App or visit amazon com/yourorders

