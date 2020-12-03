Bed Head One-Step Hair Dryer Brush drops to $26 shipped on Amazon (Reg. $45)

Amazon is currently offering the Bed Head One-Step Hair Dryer And Volumizer Hot Air Brush in the color pink for $26.39 shipped. Regularly this hair dryer brush is priced at $45 and that’s an Amazon all-time low. This hair dryer brush was designed to give you a blow-out hair style in one motion. It was also made to give your hair volume and decrease frizziness with the heat and bristles. This brush would be an amazing Christmas gift to the beauty guru in your life and it’s rated 4.6/5 stars with over 2,700 reviews from Amazon customers. Head below the jump to find additional deals today.

Another way to detangle your hair and decrease frizz is with the Wet Brush Hair Detangler that’s currently marked down to $8.68 and regularly is priced at $12. This would be a nice stocking stuffer idea and it can be used on all hair types. Rated 4.7/5 stars with over 3,000 reviews.

Finally, be sure to check out the adidas Friends and Family Event that’s going on now to score great Christmas gifts. Inside you will find 30% off popular running shoes, such as the Ultraboosts, as well as trendy apparel, and more. Plus, our fashion guide also features all of the best deals today from all of the top brands.

Bed Head Hair Dryer Brush features:

Pump It Oval Design for max volume boost and styling control

Ego Boost Mixed Pattern Bristles for fearless volume, definition and all the texture

Tourmaline Ceramic Technology to keep your mane in check; Tourmaline adds smoother heat distribution and adds shine to dull hair; Great if you want to spritz and revive 2nd day hair

Ego Boost Mixed Pattern Bristles; We know you want more volume and definition; Scroll down the page and watch the video for the swirling/twisting technique

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!