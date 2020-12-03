Breville Barista espresso machines now $100 off at Amazon with deals from $400

We are now tracking some notable price drops on the Breville Barista espresso machines. First up, you can score the Breville Barista Pro Espresso Machine for $699.95 shipped. Originally $900, but fetching closer to $800 these days at Amazon and direct from Breville, today’s deal is at least $100 off and the lowest we can find. It is also a new Amazon all-time low. If you’re looking to take your morning routine or guest serving game up a notch, there’s nothing like a proper espresso machine sitting on the countertop. This one not only looks the part but it also features a built-in conical burr grinder, a 54mm ports-filter, and a steam wand for all the holiday latte art you can muster up. It heats up in just 3-seconds and features a “pre-infusion [that] gradually increases pressure at the start and helps ensure all the flavors are drawn out evenly during the extraction.” Rated 4+ stars from hundreds and you can learn more in our hands-on video review. More Breville espresso machine deals below from $400.

More Breville Barista deals:

Now, if the idea of spending $400+ on an espresso machine sounds outrageous, today’s deals clearly aren’t for you. But there are still some great espresso machines out there for far less that will also allow you to bring home a built-in steam wand and the like. Check out the De’Longhi 15 bar Pump Espresso and Cappuccino Maker at $100, for example. This one can pour two cups at once and carries stellar ratings from over 8,400 Amazon customers. It doesn’t look quite as impressive, nor does it include all of the bells and whistles, but it will get the job done for a fraction of the price of the Breville options.

Dive into our latest coffee feature for more ideas and brewing tips, then hit up our home goods deal hub for even more discounted kitchenware.

More on the Breville Barista Pro:

Intuitive interface: LCD display with grinding and extracting progress animations. The screen provides you all the precise information you need to make coffee exactly the way you like it, every time.

Faster heat up time: Innovative ThermoJet heating system achieves the optimum extraction temperature in 3 seconds with the instantaneous transition from espresso to steam. Ready to make your best coffee without the wait.

Integrated conical burr grinder: With a single touch, the integrated conical burr grinder with dose control delivers the right amount of coffee on demand, for maximum flavor. Adjustable grind size and dose.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!