Breville Barista espresso machines now $100 off at Amazon with deals from $400

-
AmazonHome GoodsBreville
$100 off $400+

We are now tracking some notable price drops on the Breville Barista espresso machines. First up, you can score the Breville Barista Pro Espresso Machine for $699.95 shipped. Originally $900, but fetching closer to $800 these days at Amazon and direct from Breville, today’s deal is at least $100 off and the lowest we can find. It is also a new Amazon all-time low. If you’re looking to take your morning routine or guest serving game up a notch, there’s nothing like a proper espresso machine sitting on the countertop. This one not only looks the part but it also features a built-in conical burr grinder, a 54mm ports-filter, and a steam wand for all the holiday latte art you can muster up. It heats up in just 3-seconds and features a “pre-infusion [that] gradually increases pressure at the start and helps ensure all the flavors are drawn out evenly during the extraction.” Rated 4+ stars from hundreds and you can learn more in our hands-on video review. More Breville espresso machine deals below from $400

More Breville Barista deals:

Now, if the idea of spending $400+ on an espresso machine sounds outrageous, today’s deals clearly aren’t for you. But there are still some great espresso machines out there for far less that will also allow you to bring home a built-in steam wand and the like. Check out the De’Longhi 15 bar Pump Espresso and Cappuccino Maker at $100, for example. This one can pour two cups at once and carries stellar ratings from over 8,400 Amazon customers. It doesn’t look quite as impressive, nor does it include all of the bells and whistles, but it will get the job done for a fraction of the price of the Breville options. 

Dive into our latest coffee feature for more ideas and brewing tips, then hit up our home goods deal hub for even more discounted kitchenware.  

More on the Breville Barista Pro:

  • Intuitive interface: LCD display with grinding and extracting progress animations. The screen provides you all the precise information you need to make coffee exactly the way you like it, every time.
  • Faster heat up time: Innovative ThermoJet heating system achieves the optimum extraction temperature in 3 seconds with the instantaneous transition from espresso to steam. Ready to make your best coffee without the wait.
  • Integrated conical burr grinder: With a single touch, the integrated conical burr grinder with dose control delivers the right amount of coffee on demand, for maximum flavor. Adjustable grind size and dose.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

Home Goods

The best deals on items for around the house: kitchenware, cookware sets, cleaning supplies, yard tools and much more.

Breville

About the Author

Justin Kahn's favorite gear

PXN MFi game controller

Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard

Chef’n FreshForce Citrus Juicer makes fresh-squee...
GOOLOO’s 6A battery charger returns to $22 Prime ...
Stuff some stockings with RTIC’s steel travel tum...
Track electric usage with the in-panel Sense Energy Mon...
Adopt Zinus’ Louis Modern Soho Dining Table Set f...
Streamlight’s Nano LED keychain flashlight is under 1...
Razer’s Stormtrooper PC gaming accessories on sal...
Zippo’s FireFast Torch reaches temperatures of up...
Show More Comments

Related

$200 off

Top-tier De’Longhi La Specialista and Dinamica Coffee Makers fall up to $200 at Amazon

From $640 Learn More
35% off

Up to 35% off K-Cup and Nespresso coffee pods from $11.50: SF Bay, Amazon, more

$11.50+ Learn More
Reg. $229

Ninja Foodi Multi-Cooker + Air Fryer now $139 shipped (Up to $89 off)

$139 Learn More
$1,299

Take nearly $100 off Apple’s new M1 13-inch MacBook Pro (New Amazon low)

$1,200 Learn More

Cyber Monday 2020 Deal Hub: Save on Apple, Google, TVs, home goods, more

Learn More
Reg. $20

Chef’n FreshForce Citrus Juicer makes fresh-squeezed drinks easy at $12.50 (Reg. $20)

$12.50 Learn More
40% off

GOOLOO’s 6A battery charger returns to $22 Prime shipped at Amazon

$22 Learn More
Reg. $35+

Stuff some stockings with RTIC’s steel travel tumbler, now down to $14.50 (Reg. $35+)

$14.50 Learn More