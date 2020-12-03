Amazon has starter electric guitar + amp bundles on sale at $125 (Reg. $160+)

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, DBROTH (96% positive in the last 12-months) via Amazon is offering LyxPro 39-inch Electric Guitar Kit Starter Bundle in various colorways for $124.99 shipped. Regularly as much as $160 or more at Amazon, today’s price drop is the best we have tracked and the lowest we can find. This is a great little starter guitar player bundle or for scoring a miniature setup for the lake house or something of that nature. Along with the 39-inch electric guitar, this bundle also comes with a 20-watt amp, digital clip-on tuner, six extra strings, a pair of picks, and a guitar strap. Rated 4+ stars from over 1,800 Amazon customers. More details below.

A perfect add-on for your new guitar setup is this AmazonBasics Guitar Folding A-Frame Stand for $16 and you might as well spend a few bucks on a nice 12-pack of Dunlop picks to replace the ones you will inevitably break or lose.

While we are talking music gifts and guitar players, be sure to check out our hands-on review for the LUMI guitar hero-style keyboard learning platform. Then dive into our coverage of the AXE I/O SOLO Mac guitar interface and the epic, brick-built LEGO Fender Stratocaster.

Browse through the rest of today’s Gold Box offers including book gifts, laptops, bamboo pillows, and more.

More on the LyxPro 39-inch Electric Guitar Kit:

Ultimate Starter Package Includes Full Size Guitar & All the Parts & Equipment They Need to Rock Straight Out the Box | Perfect Choice for Novice & Intermediate Players. Perfect for beginner and intermediate players Plug In Guitar Features High-Quality Materials Including Premium Rosewood Fingerboard, Canadian Maple Neck, Volume/Tone, S-S-S pickups, Knobs & More. Pack Includes 20W Amp with Built In Speaker, Headphone Jack & AUX Input for Playing Along to Music on Phone or MP3 Player | Integrated Controls Include Gain, Bass, Treble, Volume & Grind.

