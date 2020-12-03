Smartphone Accessories: iPhone 12/Pro Clear Case $5 (Save 62%), more

Sanzhu Tech (99% positive all-time feedback from 27,000+) via Amazon currently offers the YOUMAKER iPhone 12/Pro Clear Case for $4.94 Prime shipped when clipping the on-page coupon and applying code RGOWXKRV at checkout. Usually fetching $12, today’s offer amounts to 62% in savings, marks only the second time we’ve seen it on sale, and comes within $2 of the all-time low. If you cashed in on one of the Black Friday iPhone promotions and have your shiny new device on the way (or already in-hand), picking up this clear case is an affordable way to keep it protected. Alongside just showing off your iPhone 12 or 12 Pro, it also has raised lip to protect the screen when placed on a table. Over 105 customers have left a 4.6/5 star rating.

TPU + Hard PC with 4 cushioned corner bumpers and raised lips camera protection bumper, guaranteed to withstand shocks and scratches! Screen protector friendly and wireless charging available, which allows you to apply all sorts of screen protections. Transparent design and smooth, excellent quality finishing, which ensures a perfect fit for your iPhone 12 Pro. Precise charging cutout with independent buttons, providing full accessibility and an ergonomic grip which prevents slipping! Functionality, style, and quality, YOUMAKER is committed to bring the most comprehensive user experience with the most dedicated passion. Our tablet and cell phone cases are proved to be one of the most popular digital device partners with the best affordability by the market.

