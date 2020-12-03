Smartphone Accessories: iPhone 12/Pro Clear Case $5 (Save 62%), more

-
AmazonSmartphone Accessories
67% off $4+

Sanzhu Tech (99% positive all-time feedback from 27,000+) via Amazon currently offers the YOUMAKER iPhone 12/Pro Clear Case for $4.94 Prime shipped when clipping the on-page coupon and applying code RGOWXKRV at checkout. Usually fetching $12, today’s offer amounts to 62% in savings, marks only the second time we’ve seen it on sale, and comes within $2 of the all-time low. If you cashed in on one of the Black Friday iPhone promotions and have your shiny new device on the way (or already in-hand), picking up this clear case is an affordable way to keep it protected. Alongside just showing off your iPhone 12 or 12 Pro, it also has raised lip to protect the screen when placed on a table. Over 105 customers have left a 4.6/5 star rating.

More smartphone accessories:

Deals still live from yesterday:

TPU + Hard PC with 4 cushioned corner bumpers and raised lips camera protection bumper, guaranteed to withstand shocks and scratches! Screen protector friendly and wireless charging available, which allows you to apply all sorts of screen protections. Transparent design and smooth, excellent quality finishing, which ensures a perfect fit for your iPhone 12 Pro. Precise charging cutout with independent buttons, providing full accessibility and an ergonomic grip which prevents slipping!

Functionality, style, and quality, YOUMAKER is committed to bring the most comprehensive user experience with the most dedicated passion. Our tablet and cell phone cases are proved to be one of the most popular digital device partners with the best affordability by the market.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

Smartphone Accessories

This is our guide to the best smartphone accessory deals from Amazon, Best Buy, Target, B&H, and many more. You'll find everything needed to outfit…

About the Author

Blair Altland's favorite gear

Nintendo Switch

Philips Hue Go

V-MODA’s Crossfade 2 Wireless Headphones return t...
Sabrent’s M.2 NVMe SSD USB-C Enclosure dips to $3...
Philips Sonicare ProtectiveClean Electric Toothbrush no...
Make your own tortillas with this Victoria Cast Iron Pr...
Save $200 on iRobot’s Roomba i7/+ smart robotic v...
Sunny Health & Fitness deals start at $16: Plyo Bo...
Elevate your MacBook with this highly-rated aluminum st...
Snag Swagtron’s $110 Swagboard Hoverboard while i...
Show More Comments

Related

67% off

Smartphone Accessories: Seneo 2-in-1 Qi Charging Stand $16 (38% off), more

$4+ Learn More
Up to 65% off

Smartphone Accessories: ESR MFi USB-C to Lightning Cable $7 (50% off), more

From $5 Learn More
Up to 50% off

Smartphone Accessories: Tribit StormBox Micro Speaker $37 (26% off), more

From $7 Learn More
30% off

elago Black Friday sale discounts AirPods cases, Apple TV accessories, more from $5

From $5 Learn More

Cyber Monday 2020 Deal Hub: Save on Apple, Google, TVs, home goods, more

Learn More
30% off

Pad & Quill Thanksgiving sale offers rare 30% off sitewide: iPhone 12 cases, Watch bands, more

Now Live! Learn More
30% off

Pad & Quill holiday sale up to 30% off iPhone 12 cases and more

Now Live! Learn More
Save $100

V-MODA’s Crossfade 2 Wireless Headphones return to all-time low at $250 (Save $100)

$250 Learn More