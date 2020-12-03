Save up to 33% on LEGO Architecture: Dubai, Empire State Building, more from $40

-
AmazonLEGOToys & Hobbies
Save 20%+ $40+

Amazon is currently offering the LEGO Architecture Dubai Skyline for $47.99 shipped. Down from its $60 going rate, today’s offer saves you 20%, is one of the first times we’ve seen the latest addition to LEGO’s Architecture lineup on sale, and matches the all-time low. The LEGO Skyline sets are some of our favorites and the Dubai version certainly lives up to that. This 740-piece set assembles a brick-built version of the location’s most iconic landmarks, leveraging more advanced building techniques than your average kits. The included brick-built versions of the Burj Khalifa, Dubai Frame, and other buildings all stack up a great display piece. Dive into our hands-on review for all of the details, and then head below for more LEGO Architecture deals from $40.

LEGO Architecture sale highlights:

If you’re looking for some other discounted LEGO kits, we’re still seeing a handful of post-Black Friday deals live from $12. Then go check out the new Ice Skating Rink set that’s available for free right now on select orders. Of course, don’t forget to dive into all of the festive LEGO action in our coverage of this year’s Advent Calendars.

LEGO Dubai Skyline features:

This spectacular LEGO Architecture building set for adults brings together highly detailed models of iconic Dubai buildings and landmarks to inspire all admirers of this exciting, modern city. The Burj Khalifa, Jumeirah Emirates Towers Hotel, Burj Al Arab Jumeirah hotel, Dubai Frame and The Dubai Fountain are featured in this architecture model kit, a charming souvenir for anyone with an affinity for Dubai.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

LEGO

The hottest LEGO deals on Star Wars, Architecture, City, and more alongside coverage of the latest creations, in-depth reviews, and fan-made creation showcases.

Toys & Hobbies

About the Author

Blair Altland's favorite gear

Nintendo Switch

Philips Hue Go

Razer’s Stormtrooper PC gaming accessories on sal...
Zippo’s FireFast Torch reaches temperatures of up...
Coleman’s 4-Person Dome Tent is 27% off alongside...
Samsung’s new Wireless Charger Trio returns to lo...
Citizen Eco-Drive timepieces are up to 43% off, more fr...
Add light to your yard with a 4-pack of 450-lumen solar...
Bed Head One-Step Hair Dryer Brush drops to $26 shipped...
Bring Alexa and Assistant control to the garage door wi...
Show More Comments

Related

35% off

LEGO’s 1,000-piece Harley-Davidson motorcycle sees rare discount to $65, more from $10

$10+ Learn More
Reg. $160

Melissa & Doug Learn-to-Play Piano hits Amazon low at $89.50 + more toy sets from $10.50

$10.50+ Learn More

Best of Black Friday 2020 – LEGO: Freebies, 30% off+, double VIP points, more

Read more Learn More
33% off

LEGO City Space kits fall to new all-time lows at up to 33% off, more from $12

$12+ Learn More

The best 2020 LEGO kits to buy before they disappear forever

Read more Learn More

[Update: Day 3] Countdown to the holidays with LEGO’s 2020 Advent Calendars

Read more Learn More

LEGO’s 2020 Holiday Toy Book details this year’s top creations, new winter builds, more

Read more Learn More

Hands-on: LEGO’s new Baby Yoda is an adorable addition to your Star Wars collection

Buy now Learn More