Amazon is currently offering the LEGO Architecture Dubai Skyline for $47.99 shipped. Down from its $60 going rate, today’s offer saves you 20%, is one of the first times we’ve seen the latest addition to LEGO’s Architecture lineup on sale, and matches the all-time low. The LEGO Skyline sets are some of our favorites and the Dubai version certainly lives up to that. This 740-piece set assembles a brick-built version of the location’s most iconic landmarks, leveraging more advanced building techniques than your average kits. The included brick-built versions of the Burj Khalifa, Dubai Frame, and other buildings all stack up a great display piece. Dive into our hands-on review for all of the details, and then head below for more LEGO Architecture deals from $40.

LEGO Architecture sale highlights:

If you’re looking for some other discounted LEGO kits, we’re still seeing a handful of post-Black Friday deals live from $12. Then go check out the new Ice Skating Rink set that’s available for free right now on select orders. Of course, don’t forget to dive into all of the festive LEGO action in our coverage of this year’s Advent Calendars.

LEGO Dubai Skyline features:

This spectacular LEGO Architecture building set for adults brings together highly detailed models of iconic Dubai buildings and landmarks to inspire all admirers of this exciting, modern city. The Burj Khalifa, Jumeirah Emirates Towers Hotel, Burj Al Arab Jumeirah hotel, Dubai Frame and The Dubai Fountain are featured in this architecture model kit, a charming souvenir for anyone with an affinity for Dubai.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!