With the holidays around the corner, LEGO is back to start the month here with its latest winter-themed creation. Stacking up to over 300 pieces, the new Ice Skating Rink brings some festive charm to your LEGO city complete with two minifigures and a working mechanism to actually let them skate. Head below for a closer look at the new LEGO Ice Skating Rink kit and to learn how it can be added to your collection for entirely free.

LEGO’s new Ice Skating Rink set now available

LEGO is shifting into full-on holiday spirit mode now that we’ve hit December. And while we’re on much of the same page with our Advent Calendar countdown that you can follow along with, LEGO’s festive charm is manifesting in an all-new winter-themed creation that enters as the latest gift with purchase kit.

Stacking up to 304 pieces, the Ice Skating Rink brings the holiday vibes to your LEGO city with a compact build that manages to pack some nice play features. On top of just looking great on display with some snow-covered trees and a small hot chocolate booth, the set lives up to its name with the ability to simulate ice skating for the two included minifigures.

There’s a built-in mechanism that spins the two characters around a frozen pond, and by the looks of it, does so without distracting too much from the rest of the build. It’s certainly one of the more unique gift with purchase kits from LEGO, especially for one not from a licensed theme like Star Wars or Marvel.

How to score this one for free

Like pretty much every other promotional LEGO kit, the new Ice Skating Rink will be available as a free gift with purchase on select orders. This time around, there’s no specific theme you’ll need to pad your cart with to lock in the kit, so long as you’re picking up $150 or more in sets. There are plenty of new creations that landed in the LEGO shop, so be sure to check out everything here.

This is the same threshold we saw over LEGO’s VIP Weekend and Black Friday sales for the limited-edition Charles Dickens set. So thankfully, it’s not as high as some of the other promotions we’ve seen in the past. But it does mean shoppers will have to shell out some extra cash to add it to their collections.

9to5Toys’ Take:

LEGO has been giving builders more and more incentives to shop here ahead of the holiday season, and the latest gift with purchase might just be the best of the year. Having just built the Christmas Carole set from the Black Friday festivities, I was already impressed by what LEGO was willing to reward shoppers with. But now, it’s clear that LEGO saved the best for last to try and get builders back for a second round of gifts or expansions to their own collection.

But with plenty of LEGO kits set to retire at the end of the month, now might be one of your last chances to score some of last year’s builds before they disappear from store shelves. So you might as well grab a limited-edition set along the way.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!