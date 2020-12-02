LEGO City Space kits fall to new all-time lows at up to 33% off, more from $12

Amazon currently offers the LEGO City Lunar Space Station for $39.95 shipped. Usually selling for $60, today’s offer is $8 under what we saw it hit during the Black Friday festivities and marks a new all-time low. For LEGO fans and space enthusiasts alike, this 412-piece creation would make a great gift or just serve as an out of this world addition to your collection. It assembles a Lunar Space Station that measures over 12-inches long and includes a miniature shuttle, as well as four astronaut minifigures to complete the package. Dive into our launch coverage for a closer look at the entire City Space theme and then head below for more LEGO deals from $12.

Other LEGO deals:

We’re now onto the second day of this year’s LEGO Advent Calendars, which you can get all of the details on in our coverage. But for the latest from LEGO, be sure to check out its upcoming Collectible minifigure Series with new characters like an Aztec warrior, centaur, and more. Then go snatch up this Mario Monopoly set and add some Nintendo action to lockdown game nights.

LEGO Lunar Space Station features:

Give young space adventurers a treat with a NASA-inspired modular space station toy. This detailed LEGO City 60227 Lunar Space Station toy set features 3 detachable, modular compartments that can be customized and rearranged however you like. There’s a kitchen module, living module for sleeping and training and a lab module with light brick, central airlock compartment, detachable satellite and detachable shuttle with opening cockpit and storage space, plus 4 minifigures and a robot figure.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!