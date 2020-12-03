Upgrade your work from home setup with Monoprice standing desks from $106

Monoprice is currently discounting a selection of its standing desks and converters headlined by its Workstream Single Motor Sit-Stand Desk Frame for $229.99 shipped. Normally selling for $280, today’s offer is good for a $50 discount, matches the 2020 low, and is the best we’ve seen in months. With the work from home trend looking like it’ll extend well into 2021, now’s the time to upgrade your setup with a convertible standing desk. This frame can support 165-pounds of weight and adjusts in height from 28-inches all the way up to 48.4-inches with the touch of a button and a built-in motor. Rated 4.7/5 stars and I’ve been rocking a similar model in my personal desk setup, so I can vouch for the overall quality of Monoprice’s sit-stand frames. Head below for more.

Other Monoprice standing desk deals:

Monoprice Electric Standing Desk Frame features:

This single motor sit-stand desk frame provides a practical, height-adjustable desk solution that’s perfect for light to medium duty use. Enjoy the health and productivity boost from changing positions throughout the workday. The electric motor does the heavy lifting, while user-programmable height settings allow automatic desk height changes with a simple touch of a button.

