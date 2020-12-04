Smartphone Accessories: Aukey 100W USB-C GaN Charger $30 (35% off), more

STSS (An Aukey-affiliated seller with 99% positive all-time feedback from 2,600+) via Amazon offers its 100W Omnia USB-C PD GaN Charger for $29.99 shipped when clipping the on-page coupon. Down from its typical $46 price tag, today’s offer is good for a 35% discount, beats our previous mention by $2, and marks a new all-time low. Featuring a 100W output and single USB-C PD port, this GaN Charger will be able to refuel just about any device in your setup. Whether its topping off a MacBook Pro or iPad to the latest iPhones, it’s up to the task. Plus, Aukey’s Omnia Charger is even more compact than other options on the market thanks to its use of GaN technology. Over 565 customers have left a 4.5/5 star rating and you can get a closer look in our Tested with 9to5Toys review.

Deals still live from yesterday:

  • UGREEN Braided Nylon USB-C Cable:$7(Reg. $11) | Amazon
    • w/ on-page coupon + code UGREEN429
  • iPhone 12 Pro Max Screen Protector 3-pack: $4 (Reg. $12) | Amazon
    • w/ on-page coupon + code AUIBU5TK
  • Aukey True Wireless Earbuds: $19 (Reg. $30) | Amazon
    • w/ on-page coupon
  • Anker ROAV Viva Pro Car Charger: $30 (Reg. $50) | Best Buy
  • ESR Slim Galaxy S20 Ultra Case: $5 (Reg. $10) | Amazon
    • w/ code ESR122YC
  • ESR Essential Zero Pixel 4 Clear Case: $5 (Reg. $10) | Amazon
    • w/ code ESR122YC

 A streamlined GaN power system enables this AUKEY 100W PD charger to be 50% smaller than the 16” MacBook Pro charger. It also features a foldable plug for maximum portability. Extremely handy for home, office, and vacations. This 100W Power Delivery charger powers most PD devices. Perfect for USB-C laptops such as MacBook Pro 16” and HP Spectre x360 15. Also works with iPhones, iPad Pro, Switch, and other compatible USB-C devices that support USB Power Delivery.

Fully charge a MacBook Pro 16” in just 1.8 hours or fast charge your iPhone 11 up to 50% in 30 minutes. Advanced GaN power chip dramatically improves charging efficiency to over 90% and keeps the internal components cool

