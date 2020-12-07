Score a FREE $5 Best Buy credit with Nintendo Switch Online memberships from $20

Today only, as part of its Deals of the Day, Best Buy is offering a FREE $5 credit with the purchase of individual or family Nintendo Switch Online memberships. If you happened to have missed out on the Black Friday offers, this is your next best bet. You’re essentially paying the full $19.99 or $34.99 on the individual and family plans, respectively, while scoring a FREE $5 Best Buy gift card that can be used on other holiday gifts in the process. Just for comparison sake, both memberships are still listed at full price without the additional credit over at Amazon right now. Head below the fold for more details.

For those unfamiliar here, Nintendo Switch Online memberships provide access to online play and other goodies throughout the Nintendo Switch ecosystem. However, the real benefit here is access to the growing NES/SNES game library Nintendo hosts on it. Last we heard, the SNES classic Donkey Kong Country 2 was added to the library and you can learn more about the experience right here. The individual plan is just for a single gamer, while the family plan supports up to eight.

More on Nintendo Switch Online:

With a Nintendo Switch Online membership, you’ll get access to online play in compatible games, an ever-growing catalog of classic NES and Super NES titles with newly added online play, cloud backup for your save data in compatible games, extra features for the free Nintendo Switch Online smartphone app, and access to members-only special offers! There are options for both individual and family memberships (up to 8 users). Level up with a Nintendo Switch Online membership!

