Amazon will now be shipping out random orders in special edition Super Mario packaging. As part of the titular hero’s 35th Anniversary, Nintendo has teamed up with Amazon to create a historical splash page for the Mushroom Kingdom as well as the limited edition packaging. The special edition Amazon Nintendo packaging will be hitting doorsteps throughout the month of November, but purchasing Nintendo gear on Amazon won’t guarantee you score it. More details below.

Back in July, Amazon unveiled its new packaging that can be transformed into rockets, cat condos, boxcars, and more, but this time it’s all about Super Mario packaging for the holidays.

Amazon Super Mario packaging

Clearly, these limited-run boxes will be sought-after by Nintendo collectors, but actually getting your order shipped in one is entirely random. Nintendo says the Super Mario packaging is in “limited quantity” and will be used “randomly while supplies last.” This means that even purchasing Nintendo gear on Amazon won’t guarantee you the special boxes. That certainly makes this special Amazon packaging a little bit less of a target for porch pirates, but here’s to hoping these boxes are surrounded with a plain box so they don’t get damaged in the process.

My Nintendo mission

Nintendo has launched a special sweepstakes of sorts as part of My Nintendo Missions. This is tied to the new Nintendo historical infographic page on Amazon where players can “explore various Mario products, walk through a history of the Super Mario Bros. franchise, and find hidden trivia.” You’ll want to look out for the “My Nintendo mission call-out on the page and follow the prompts to complete this mission and earn 100 Platinum Points.”

It certainly won’t guarantee you the Super Mario packaging, but you can browse through the Super Mario Bros. 35th Anniversary Amazon page right here. It walks you through the entire series from the 1985 release that started it all right through to Mario Kart Live, Super Mario 3D All-Stars, and pre-orders for the upcoming Super Mario 3D World + Bowser’s Fury.

9to5Toys’ Take

While it would have been nice if the Super Mario packaging was more readily available to Amazon shoppers, the limited nature also keeps things interesting for collectors. It just another way for Nintendo to celebrate the 35th anniversary of the plumber that especially put it on the map alongside the aforementioned Mario Kart Live, Super Mario 3D All-Stars, and Super Mario 3D World + Bowser’s Fury. While some of the anniversary gear is yet to release, like the new Game & Watch-style handheld, Nintendo Switch Online members can already dig into the new Mario battle royale game, Super Mario Bros. 35, for free. Or until Nintendo oddly shuts the whole thing down in March of next year.

