Get ready for winter with Snow Joe snowblower Gold Box: 18-inch $105, more

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon offers a selection of Snow Joe winter snow removal accessories highlighted by the Snow Joe SJ623E 18-Inch/15 Amp Electric Single Stage Snow Thrower with headlights for $104.99. That’s 25 % off the normal going rate, $145 off the $250 list price and tied with the lowest price it has been in the last 2-years which is unusual for this time
Also don’t miss:
- Snow Joe SJEG700 Spring Loaded Impact Reducing Steel Ice Chopper: $13.99
- Snow Joe SJ-SHLV01-RED Shovelution Strain-Reducing 18″ Snow Shovel: $18.96
- Snow Joe SJBLZD 2-in-1 Blue Snow Broom w/18″ Foam Head + Large Ice Scraper: $11.19
Snow Joe SJ623E features:
- Versatile: ideal for clearing snow off mid-to-large sized driveways and walkways
- MAINTENANCE-FREE: No gas, oil or tune-ups make it effortless to start and maintain
- Powerful: 15-amp motor moves up to 720 lbs. of snow per minute
- Steel auger: 4-blade Steel auger cuts 18 in. Wide by 10 in. Deep with each pass
- Directional Chute: 180° adjustable directional Chute throws snow up to 25 ft.
- Halogen light: 23 W halogen light to clear paths day or night
- Clean-out tool: universal Chute clean-out tool included to help remove snow build-up
FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.
Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!