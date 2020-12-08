FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Smartphone Accessories: UGREEN 20000mAh USB-C PD Power Bank $15 (50% off), more

UGREEN’s official Amazon storefront is currently offering its 20000mAh USB-C PD Power Bank for $14.84 Prime shipped when code UGREEN511 has been applied at checkout. Usually selling for $30, today’s offer is good for a 50% discount and marks a new all-time low. UGREEN’s USB-C power bank features a 20000mAh battery that’s more than capable of topping off your iPhone and other devices several times before needing to be recharged. Even if you’re not going out and above as much now, this is still a great option for charging up your device away from a wall outlet or just upgrading the everyday carry to be prepared for the future. Over 135 customers have left a 4.6/5 star rating.

More smartphone accessories:

Deals still live from yesterday:

The USB C power bank comes with a quick charge 3.0 USB output, a Type C PD fast charging and recharging port, which can output 5V/3A, 9V/2A, 12V/1.5A, fast charge the compatible devices and recharge the power bank fully in 6 hours. Both of the 2 ports compatible with QC 2.0/3.0/AFC quick charge standard, which allow you to charge 2 devices at the same time with total max power of 5V/3A

UGREEN portable phone charger with large capacity 20000mAh Lithium Polymer battery inside, recharged 5.4X for iPhone XS, 3.6X for Galaxy S10 and more; The premium battery cells can hold the battery for a longer period and more charging recycles.

