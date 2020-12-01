The December PlayStation Plus freebies are now live on PSN. After launching another massive digital sale this morning, Sony is now ready to hand out this month’s freebies to its PlayStation Plus subscribers. This month we are looking at PS4 and PS5 games including Just Cause 4, the PlayStation debut of Worms Rumble, Rocket Arena, and an upcoming free online multiplayer weekend. Head below for all of the details on the December PlayStation Plus freebies and more.

December PlayStation Plus freebies:

This month the free game collection is headlined by Just Cause 4, which regularly starts at $40, is currently on sale from $10, and is now free for all PS Plus members. Skydive in the open-world playground of Just Cause 4 as protagonist Rico Rodriguez. “Fight Black Hand, a tech-driven private military organisation, under terrifying environmental conditions, including treacherous tornadoes and tropical lightning storms, and use never-before-seen in-game physics to turn the extreme weather to your advantage.”

Other titles in the December PlayStation Plus freebies include the regularly $15 Worms Rumble and the usually $5 Rocket Arena, both of which will run on PS4 and PS5 according to Sony. All three titles will be free for PS Plus members from now through January 4, so score them now while you can. And remember, we are still tracking fantastic deals on yearly PlayStation Plus memberships if you need a refresh.

Outside of the December PlayStation Plus freebies, Sony has announced a free online multiplayer weekend “from midnight (local time) Saturday, December 19 until 11:59pm (local time) on Sunday, December 20.” No PS Plus membership is needed here. That means that anyone with a PS4 or PS5 will be able to jump into multiplayer on all games that have it for a limited time at no cost.

Here’s more details on the PS5 PlayStation Plus Collection lineup, Sony’s massive new End of Year digital sale, and all of today’s best PlayStation game deals. Plus, don’t forget to dive into our PlayStation 5 first impressions feature.

More details from Sony:

Multiplayer franchise Worms rips up the turn-based rulebook in favour of real-time, 32-player cross-platform combat as Worms Rumble debuts on PS4 and PS5 as a PlayStation Plus title! Joining Team17’s invertebrate invasion on Tuesday, December 1 is the open-world adventure of Just Cause 4 and a unique spin on the 3v3 shooter in the form of Rocket Arena. All games will be available to play on Tuesday, December 1 until Monday January 4. Let’s take a closer look at each.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!