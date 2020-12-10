TCL’s 55-inch Mini-LED 4K 120Hz TV falls to new all-time low at $578

Walmart is currently offering the TCL 55-inch Mini-LED 4K HDR Roku Smart TV (55R635) for $578 shipped. Usually fetching $650 like you’ll find at Amazon right now, today’s offer is one of the first price cuts we’ve seen and marks a new all-time low. Having just been released in August, TCL’s latest Series 6 TV delivers a Mini-LED display with local dimming zones and 4K HDR image support. Built-in Roku and AirPlay 2 functionality is joined by Alexa and Assistant integration with four HDMI ports. On top of a THX Certified Game Mode, you’ll also enjoy a 120Hz refresh rate, making it a must for next-generation console owners. Rated 4.5/5 stars from 980 customers and you can get a closer look in our launch coverage. Head below for more.

Alternatively, go with TCL’s recent 5-Series QLED Roku 4K TV for $448 to save some extra cash. You’ll find the same overall size here, but without the Mini-LED display. It still packs Roku and AirPlay 2 functionality alongside Dolby Vision and 4K HDR support, but at a more affordable price point. Over 1,000 customers have left a 4.5/5 star rating and you can dive into our launch coverage for more details.

Those in the market for an even more affordable TV with AirPlay 2 features will want to check out this ongoing price cut on VIZIO’s 50-inch 4K HDR TV at $298. Then swing by our home theater guide for even more discounts, including Anker’s Nebula Cosmos 4K Projector at $300 off. Samsung’s new 110-inch MicroLED TV is also worth a look ahead of its 2021 release.

TCL 55-inch Mini-LED TV features:

TCL’s 6-Series combines stunning 4K HDR and mini-LED technology in a bold, brushed metal design for a superior TV experience. Quantum Dot technology and the HDR Pro Pack with Dolby Vision combine for greater brightness and contrast, as well as a full palette of rich colors. TCL’s Contrast Control Zone technology optimizes the image across individual zones to yield striking contrast between light and dark areas. The 6-Series models’ AiPQ Engine uses machine-learning algorithms to optimize color, contrast and clarity for an unrivaled 4K HDR experience.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!