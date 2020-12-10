Whether you’re ready or not, CES 2021 is just around the corner and various manufacturers are starting to share details about new products in the pipeline. The first of which is Samsung, which is now releasing its first look at a new massive 110-inch TV that is slated to go on sale in 2021. Based on the brand’s MicroLED technology, which it has shown off extensively at the last two CES events, this TV is set to be one of the biggest we’ve ever seen. Head below for full details on everything we know so far about the upcoming Samsung MicroLED TV.

Samsung set to unveil 110-inch TV

Each year at CES, we see a number of new TVs introduced. To be honest, it’s becoming increasingly difficult for companies to stand out. Count Samsung as one that has still found a way to make some noise. This 110-inch panel is not going to be for the average consumer, safe to say, but there’s still going to be plenty of noise around its announcement and subsequent release in 2021.

Last year’s unveiling at CES from Samsung delivered a slew of new 4K and 8K TVs that were more consumer-focused. Although the high-end 8K panel is still a long way off for most consumers.

So what do we know so far about this 110-inch TV? It’s centered around Samsung’s MicroLED technology, which the brand says has a pretty incredible 100,000-hour lifespan for a product like this. In particular, Samsung is promising pretty stunning color recreation, delivering the full spectrum of shades:

It expresses 100% of the DCI and Adobe RGB color gamut, and accurately delivers wide color gamut images taken with high-end DSLR cameras. This results in stunning, lifelike colors and accurate brightness from the display’s 4K resolution and 8 million pixels.

Samsung is also putting a heavy focus on audio, as well. There’s a 5.1-channel system baked right into the TV itself, which is quite interesting considering its lay-flat design. Samsung explains further:

It includes an embedded Majestic Sound System that delivers breathtaking 5.1 channel sound with no external speaker—transforming any room into a luxurious home theater. And its Object Tracking Sound Pro feature identifies objects moving on screen, and projects the sound to follow the action — so when you are watching an action movie and an airplane flies overhead, it will feel like its engines are roaring above you.

We’re fully expecting to get more details on the Samsung MicroLED TV in the coming month as we inch closer to this year’s all-digital CES event. Keep it locked to 9to5Toys for all of the latest news and more during this time.

Source: Samsung

