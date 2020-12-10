Colgate Teeth Whitening Pen, Crest Whitestrips, more now starting from $20 for the holidays

Amazon is now offering the Colgate Optic White Overnight Teeth Whitening Pen for $19.99 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Regularly $25, this is matching the Black Friday pricing and 20% off the going rate. This pen is currently fetching over $25 at Target for comparison. Today’s offer might be one of your best and most affordable bets for a smile refresh before the holidays. This “enamel safe teeth whitening serum” is designed to remove up to “15-years of staining” after just one week of use. Described as a “vegan, gluten-free, and sugar free teeth stain remover,” it includes an overnight stand as well as 35 nightly treatments. Rated 4+ stars from over 10,000 Amazon customers. Head below for some Crest Whitestrip and electric toothbrush deals.

If your situation is already in good shape, some simple whitening toothpaste is likely all you’ll need for a solid refresh here. Considering going with this 3-pack of Colgate Optic White Advanced Teeth Whitening Toothpaste at just over $10 Prime shipped instead. You’re scoring some toothpaste you’re likely going to need at some point here anyway and saving some cash in the process.

And here are a few other discounts we spotted to get that smile sparkling for the holidays:

More on the Colgate Optic White Teeth Whitening Pen:

Enamel safe teeth whitening serum formula designed to minimize tooth sensitivity and removes 15 years of Stains in 1 week, making it a great addition to your teeth whitening products

Easy to use tooth whitening pen features a precision brush to target the surface of each tooth, control the whitening serum applied and minimize irritation and tingling sensation by avoiding contact with gums and soft tissue

Dry your teeth and apply the teeth whitening treatment at night after your regular oral care routine, right before going to bed; use for 1 weeks

