ASUS 11-inch Chromebook features a 180-degree display for $190 (Refurb)

-
AmazonChromebookAsus
Orig. $399 $190

Today only, Woot offers the certified refurbished ASUS 11-inch 1.6GHz/4GB/16GB Chromebook for $189.99. Free shipping is available with a Prime membership; otherwise, a $6 delivery fee will apply. As a comparison, this model originally sold for $399 but trends around $240 these days. This is the best offer we’ve seen throughout most of 2020. ASUS delivers an 11-inch HD display with a full 180-degree convertible design that makes it easy for taking notes and more on-the-go. You’ll also find an Intel Celeron processor, 4GB worth of RAM, and 16GB of internal eMMC storage. Includes a 90-day warranty with purchase. Rated 4.3/5 stars.

Put your savings to work and grab a stylish felt sleeve. This model over at Amazon is available in various colors and offers plenty of space to store your new Chromebook. It features a “high-quality felt exterior, soft suede interior for protection against scratching, and velcro closure to keep laptop secure”. Rated 4.4/5 stars by over 5,400 Amazon reviewers.

Looking for a larger display? Consider the Acer 15-inch touchscreen Chromebook for $179. That’s down from the usual $219 price tag and matches the best we’ve seen in 2020. Notable, this model offers 32GB worth of internal storage and USB-C connectivity for enhanced functionality.

ASUS 11-inch Chromebook features:

  • Lightweight 2.65 pound body and rugged construction that can be dropped from 3.9 feet so you can take it anywhere without disruption
  • 11.6 inches HD 1366×768 anti-glare display, with 180 degree hinge for easy viewing
  • Powered by the Intel Celeron N3060 Processor (2M Cache, upto 2.48 GHz) for fast and snappy performance
  • 4 GB DDR3 RAM; 16GB flash storage; No CD or DVD drive; Power adapter: Input: 100 -240 V AC, 50/60 Hz universal. Output : 19 V DC, 2.1 A, 40 W

