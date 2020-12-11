FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Slide this Cuisinart Pizza Grilling Set under the tree for $24 Prime shipped (Reg. up to $40)

Amazon is now offering the 3-piece Cuisinart Pizza Grilling Set for $23.99 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. This set has bounced between $25 and $40 over the last 6-months or so at Amazon and is now at the lowest price we can find. It includes a 13-inch pizza stone, a folding pizza peel, and one of those handy roller cutters. The stone, which is made of cordierite, is designed to work perfectly with various types of grills and in your oven to offer up “an evenly cooked and perfectly crispy crust.” Rated 4+ stars from over 4,300 Amazon customers. More details below. 

If the whole set is overkill for you, consider just scoring a pizza roller to get that perfect cut. The popular Kitchy Pizza Cutter Wheel carries stellar ratings from over 16,000 Amazon customers at $13, but you can score the 9-inch KitchenAid Classic Pizza Wheel for $10 Prime shipped right now. Also carrying solid ratings from thousands at Amazon, it has a stainless steel blade and an “erogonomic handle” for comfort. 

Head over to our home goods deal hub for even more notable kitchenware and household essential deals. Instant Pot’s single-serve coffee maker is now at its all-time low alongside the rest of its holiday multi-cooker offers. But we also have this RIDGID tool sale at up to 40% off via Home Depot, pet cam deals from $35, and a solid offer on the Weber iGrill 3, just to name a few. 

More on the Cuisinart Pizza Grilling Set:

  • ESSENTIAL PIZZA TOOLS: Set includes 13″ Pizza Stone; Folding Pizza Peel and Pizza Cutter
  • PIZZA PEEL: Folding handle stainless pizza peel stores easily
  • PIZZA WHEEL: The pizza wheel cutter easily slices through pies for quick cutting
  • PIZZA STONE: The 13″ cordierite pizza stone retains heat extremely well, helping to create an evenly cooked and perfectly crispy crust

