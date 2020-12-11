Smartphone Accessories: OontZ Angle 3 Ultra Bluetooth Speaker $35 (22% off), more

Cambridge Soundworks (99% positive all-time feedback) via Amazon offers the OontZ Angle 3 Ultra Portable Bluetooth Speaker for $34.99 shipped when clipping the on-page coupon. Usually selling for $45, today’s offer is good for a 22% discount, matches our previous mention, and is the best we’ve seen in months. Featuring a 14W internal speaker system, this IPX6 splash-proof Bluetooth speaker can pump out the tunes for up to 20 hours on a single charge. You’ll also be able to pair two of the Angle 3 Ultra together in order to listen to stereo audio. With over 20,000 shoppers having left a review, it carries a 4.5/5 star rating.
SUPERIOR SOUND QUALITY WITH RICH FULL BASS – Our digital audio processor pumps up the bass and enhances the clarity of the mids and highs; 14 Watts of power delivers surprisingly loud room filling volume from the dual precision stereo drivers and proprietary bass radiator; distortion-free stereo sound even at max volume – the perfect home speaker and travel speaker.
Wirelessly connect two OontZ Angle 3 ULTRA speakers together, one speaker plays left the channel and the other plays the right, for incredible stereo separation; set each speaker to play full stereo and place the speakers in different areas up to 100 unobstructed feet apart. To play the audio from a video, your TV or device needs to be connected to one of the OontZ Angle 3 ULTRA speakers using the 3.5mm audio cable; Speakers sold separately
