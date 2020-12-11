FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Smartphone Accessories: OontZ Angle 3 Ultra Bluetooth Speaker $35 (22% off), more

-
AmazonSmartphone Accessories
50% off $3

Cambridge Soundworks (99% positive all-time feedback) via Amazon offers the OontZ Angle 3 Ultra Portable Bluetooth Speaker for $34.99 shipped when clipping the on-page coupon. Usually selling for $45, today’s offer is good for a 22% discount, matches our previous mention, and is the best we’ve seen in months. Featuring a 14W internal speaker system, this IPX6 splash-proof Bluetooth speaker can pump out the tunes for up to 20 hours on a single charge. You’ll also be able to pair two of the Angle 3 Ultra together in order to listen to stereo audio. With over 20,000 shoppers having left a review, it carries a 4.5/5 star rating.

More smartphone accessories:

Deals still live from yesterday:

SUPERIOR SOUND QUALITY WITH RICH FULL BASS – Our digital audio processor pumps up the bass and enhances the clarity of the mids and highs; 14 Watts of power delivers surprisingly loud room filling volume from the dual precision stereo drivers and proprietary bass radiator; distortion-free stereo sound even at max volume – the perfect home speaker and travel speaker.

Wirelessly connect two OontZ Angle 3 ULTRA speakers together, one speaker plays left the channel and the other plays the right, for incredible stereo separation; set each speaker to play full stereo and place the speakers in different areas up to 100 unobstructed feet apart. To play the audio from a video, your TV or device needs to be connected to one of the OontZ Angle 3 ULTRA speakers using the 3.5mm audio cable; Speakers sold separately

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

Smartphone Accessories

This is our guide to the best smartphone accessory deals from Amazon, Best Buy, Target, B&H, and many more. You'll find everything needed to outfit…

About the Author

Blair Altland's favorite gear

Nintendo Switch

Philips Hue Go

Netrunners can score the Cyberpunk 2077 hardcover book ...
Funko POP! stocking stuffer figures from $3: Pokemon, M...
Save 25% on TCL’s latest unlocked Android smartph...
Bundle Samsung’s rotating Sero 43-inch TV with a ...
Official iPhone cases are on sale from $10 in this Blac...
CalDigit’s waterproof Tuff Nano 512GB USB-C SSD d...
Today’s best game deals: Astral Chain, Mario Odys...
Strap Fitbit’s Versa 3 Smartwatch onto your wrist...
Show More Comments

Related

46% off

Smartphone Accessories: Seneo 10W Qi Charging Pad $8 (46% off), more

$6 Learn More
50% off

Smartphone Accessories: Aukey 100W USB-C GaN Charger $30 (35% off), more

$6+ Learn More
50% off

Smartphone Accessories: UGREEN 20000mAh USB-C PD Power Bank $15 (50% off), more

$5+ Learn More
50% off

Smartphone Accessories: Aukey 74W USB-C PD Charger $28 (50% off), more

$4+ Learn More
50% off

Smartphone Accessories: RAVPower 65W Charging Station $40 (20% off), more

$5+ Learn More

Best of Black Friday 2020 – Google: Pixel 5 $649, Nest Mini $19, Stadia bundles, more

Read more Learn More
25% off

Disney kids’ face mask 3-packs now $10: Baby Yoda, Marvel, more (Nearly 25% off)

$10 Learn More
70% off

Saks Off Fifth Friends and Family Sale cuts up to 70% off sitewide + extra 25% off orders of $150

+ extra 25% off Learn More