Official iPhone cases are on sale from $10 in this Black Friday redux

One of the most popular Black Friday sales has returned as Adorama is now again offering official Apple iPhone cases from $10. Free shipping is available for all. This is an increasingly rare chance to save on official cases at this level of discount. Headlining is the iPhone X/s Silicone Case in black for $9.99. As a comparison, it originally sold for $39 and goes for $23 or more at Amazon. Today’s deal matches the best we’ve ever seen. With a silicone outer shell and microfiber liner, there’s a lot to like about Apple’s official iPhone cases. You’ll have access to all of the necessary ports and cameras along with machined aluminum buttons, too. Head below for additional top picks from today’s sale.

Other models on sale:

Jump over to our Apple guide for even more deals on some of the latest products out of Cupertino this holiday season. Right now, you can find savings on Apple’s 10.2-inch iPad and the latest Powerbeats wireless headphones, too, along with a great price on AirPods.

Apple iPhone X/s Silicone Case features:

A soft microfiber lining on the inside helps protect your iPhone.

On the outside, the silky, soft-touch finish of the silicone exterior feels great in your hand.

And you can keep it on all the time, even when you’re charging wirelessly.

Just like every Apple-designed case, it’s put through thousands of hours of testing throughout the design and manufacturing process.

So not only does it look great, it’s built to protect your iPhone from scratches and drops.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!