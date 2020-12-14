FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Prime members can enjoy a 1-month AMC+ subscription for under $1 (89% off)

AmazonMedia
89% off $1

Amazon is offering its Prime members a 1-month subscription to AMC+ for $0.99. For comparison, it would normally cost $9 per month for this service, which is what it’ll cost after your first month’s subscription. AMC+ includes the best content from AMC, plus “complete collections” of Shudder, Sundance Now, and IFC Films United. Everything on this streaming service is entirely ad-free and you’ll also have access to exclusive series. Find out more about AMC+ right here. Note: Your subscription will auto-renew after one month, so be sure to cancel before that time to avoid any extra charges.

Don’t forget to check out our media guide for other ways to save. Right now, we have deals on comics, magazines, Blu-ray movies, digital content, and much more. This guide is updated daily with the best deals that we find, so be sure to check back often to see the latest sales available.

If you don’t have a way to watch AMC+ with Prime Video, we’ve got you covered. Right now, the NVIDIA SHIELD TV is on sale at $20 off. You’ll be able to get it for $179, which is a killer deal for what this streaming stick can do. It boasts 4K HDR playback, gaming capabilities, and much more, making it a fantastic choice for your home theater.

More about AMC+:

AMC+ is a new premium streaming bundle that includes the best of AMC, plus the complete collections of Shudder, Sundance Now and IFC Films Unlimited. With AMC+ you get early access to favorites, plus exclusive series and tons of acclaimed movies and shows— all Ad Free.

