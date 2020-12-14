Prime members can enjoy a 1-month AMC+ subscription for under $1 (89% off)

Amazon is offering its Prime members a 1-month subscription to AMC+ for $0.99. For comparison, it would normally cost $9 per month for this service, which is what it’ll cost after your first month’s subscription. AMC+ includes the best content from AMC, plus “complete collections” of Shudder, Sundance Now, and IFC Films United. Everything on this streaming service is entirely ad-free and you’ll also have access to exclusive series. Find out more about AMC+ right here. Note: Your subscription will auto-renew after one month, so be sure to cancel before that time to avoid any extra charges.

If you don’t have a way to watch AMC+ with Prime Video, we’ve got you covered. Right now, the NVIDIA SHIELD TV is on sale at $20 off. You’ll be able to get it for $179, which is a killer deal for what this streaming stick can do. It boasts 4K HDR playback, gaming capabilities, and much more, making it a fantastic choice for your home theater.

More about AMC+:

AMC+ is a new premium streaming bundle that includes the best of AMC, plus the complete collections of Shudder, Sundance Now and IFC Films Unlimited. With AMC+ you get early access to favorites, plus exclusive series and tons of acclaimed movies and shows— all Ad Free.

